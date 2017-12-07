Teenage girl reported missing again
(CNS): A 14-year-old girl who is currently residing at the Francis Bodden Girls Home has been reported missing for the third time in two weeks. Moteshia Mothen has a long history of running away from the home but police are continuing to try and find the troubled teenager, who ran away last week and the week before. Moteshia was reported missing again yesterday. When she was last seen at the John Gray High School shortly after 2:30pm Wednesday, 6 December, she was wearing her school uniform. She has black natural hair, brown eyes and is of brown complexion.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Perhaps you need to look into why these girls run away from the home.
The bigger question is why is she?? There has to be underlying issue or issues and she needs to be able to talk to someone obviously school and where she lives is not working. So sad to see this at such a vulnerable and critical age.
is this child running to something or from something? it seems like she needs counselling by someone who is properly qualified so that they can get to the root of the problem.
This young Lady has some serious problems that need desperate help . Why can’t those responsible for her wellbeing see and understand that and help her . When she runaway that’s saying that she’s not happy and is asking for help but don’t know how to ask for it .
Someone please help this young Lady before it’s too late .
There is a fundamental logic-disconnect in these ongoing announcements: If nobody is getting charged for abducting and harbouring a minor (ie consequences), how do we expect anything to change?
