Teenage girl reported missing again

(CNS): A 14-year-old girl who is currently residing at the Francis Bodden Girls Home has been reported missing for the third time in two weeks. Moteshia Mothen has a long history of running away from the home but police are continuing to try and find the troubled teenager, who ran away last week and the week before. Moteshia was reported missing again yesterday. When she was last seen at the John Gray High School shortly after 2:30pm Wednesday, 6 December, she was wearing her school uniform. She has black natural hair, brown eyes and is of brown complexion.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News