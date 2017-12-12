Suspect charged and jailed over 2lb cocaine haul

(CNS): Jelyon Frederick (30) was charged with possession and intent to supply drugs and failing to supply a specimen when he appeared in Summary Court Monday accused of having 2lbs of cocaine at Owen Roberts International Airport, where he was arrested last Tuesday. Following a brief appearance, Frederick, who lives in Bodden Town, was remanded in custody until 18 December, as the defence team was not supplied with any papers relating to the charges against him.

Category: Courts, Crime