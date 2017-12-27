Support cop arrested after violent domestic assault

(CNS): A 50-year-old auxiliary constable with the RCIPS was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning following a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Prospect area of George Town, where he also assaulted his colleagues. Police said he has been suspended from duty but has been bailed due to medical reasons. The man was arrested on suspicion of assault, damage to property, assaulting police and resisting arrest, after officers were called to the scene at around 2:00am on 22 December. According to the RCIPS report, he had returned home, kicked in the door and assaulted the woman living there.

“Officers spoke with the man, who was visibly intoxicated, and informed him that he was being arrested,” police said in a release. He became violent and resisted being placed in handcuffs, fighting and kicking officers. More officers arrived and he was subdued and arrested.

