Stolen car set on fire in Newlands

(CNS): Police have begun investigating a possible case of arson after a 1999 Red Honda Integra that was stolen back in November was set on fire on Hirst Road in Newland last Thursday night. Officers and fire crews were sent to the location not far from the Marine Base at around 9:00pm on 22 December. After the fire fighters were able to extinguish the blazing vehicle police found that the car was the missing Honda and that it had been stripped of many parts before it was torched.

Meanwhile, officials have confirmed they are also investigating another fire which reportedly happened in George Town this morning. No official details have been release yet but unconfirmed sources tell CNS that there was an explosion at a small property in the central area of the capital.

Police are investigating and asking anyone with information about this incident to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via its Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police