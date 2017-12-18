Serious smash blocks WB Road for almost 5 hours

(CNS): A major crash Sunday evening between a black Suzuki motorbike and a grey Honda CR-V landed the rider in hospital and the driver in custody. The smash also blocked the West Bay Road at the Cayman Beach Suites from before 7:3opm until after midnight, when police were able to re-open the coast road. The RCIPS said the motorbike driver was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and in a stable condition. The 40-year-old driver of the CR-V was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and bailed.

Category: Crime, Police