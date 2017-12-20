Residents urged not to put out more bulk waste

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is urging residents not to place any more bulk waste on the curbside for collection on Grand Cayman as the deadline has passed for all districts on that island. Collections are continuing and department officials said the waste is being removed as the DEH works alongside private sector waste collection partners to gather all waste left out by residents before Christmas weekend. The deadline was Monday 18 December and officials warned that waste placed at the curbside after this deadline might not be collected in the current collection sweep, potentially leaving residents with a garbage pile outside their homes over the holidays.

The minister responsible for the department, Dwayne Seymour, asked the community to respect the deadline regarding the special holiday waste collection. “We ask for your continued patience as the teams work to finish collection in time for the holiday season.”

The DEH has been plagued over the last few months with staff shortages and equipment problems that has led to a delay in collections to all services.

For more information about bulk waste removal visit the DEH website. Queries or concerns may also be directed to DEH Solid Waste Unit (Grand Cayman) by telephone on 949-8793, or 948-2321 for those located in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

