Residents urged not to put out more bulk waste
(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is urging residents not to place any more bulk waste on the curbside for collection on Grand Cayman as the deadline has passed for all districts on that island. Collections are continuing and department officials said the waste is being removed as the DEH works alongside private sector waste collection partners to gather all waste left out by residents before Christmas weekend. The deadline was Monday 18 December and officials warned that waste placed at the curbside after this deadline might not be collected in the current collection sweep, potentially leaving residents with a garbage pile outside their homes over the holidays.
The minister responsible for the department, Dwayne Seymour, asked the community to respect the deadline regarding the special holiday waste collection. “We ask for your continued patience as the teams work to finish collection in time for the holiday season.”
The DEH has been plagued over the last few months with staff shortages and equipment problems that has led to a delay in collections to all services.
For more information about bulk waste removal visit the DEH website.
Queries or concerns may also be directed to DEH Solid Waste Unit (Grand Cayman) by telephone on 949-8793, or 948-2321 for those located in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.
It is disgusting what I see put out on the roadside near where I live. Lots of recyclable objects there, but who cares, leave it to the sorely pressed DEH to take the responsibility out their hands. Appalling.
Is it true that the director of environment has resigned? Also is it really true that there are many staff and equipment problems or is it just a ruse? Just maybe there are other plans in the works. Like hiring aliens to come down to help us?
They never even came into Newlands at all.
Never came to fair banks road either ,I paid to take my garbage away.
God forbid anyone take their own junk to the tip.
The matter is that they offer the service, so we do a “Winter Clean” and put it on the curb as instructed and they don’t collect it so we have to take it to the “tip” after setting in the elements for 2 weeks. Tough on my Nissan’s cloth interior. Merry Christmas Kids now sit in the rusty pool of filth.
Do we really understand proper waste management and the effects on the environment and health and safety due to the lack thereof. Waste management is not a once-a-year activity. All waste must and should be available for collection throughout the year. And, yes there should be no free service!
How are they going to tell? They haven’t been through west bay yet.
Shouldn’t the DEH & Ministry of Health recognize that the collection of old junk from peoples property needs to be done more often— maybe 2-3 times a year?? Each year we do this year end/Christmas clean up in the busiest time of the year, and often people have so much to put by the roadside that it simply takes more time to get this done. But if you had another time, then people could have options to help with the removal of their junk.
Total BS!! No bulk waste has been collected for the past month or more! Actually, my household garbage, which is usually collected on Monday’s, was collected only this morning (Wednesday). DEH is in a mess and the Director needs to be held accountable.
To my knowledge there was no bulk-waste collection schedule published this year, neither was there any specific notification telling the public that there would be no collection (I’m willing to be corrected). Now, after the public from West Bay to East End have put out bulk waste which DEH cannot collect because of their inefficiency, they’re asking to stop??!! Too late!
DEH please get our island cleaned up!!
The dump is open 6 days a week if you can be bothered
If there is a staff shortage AND an unemployment problem, I have some ideas for anyone willing to listen……it’s a win-win.
more wonderland nonsense……
do caymanians take responsibility for anything???
I am an expat and I have a question for you.
If you live here, you sound very buggy about the local population. Soooo, if you do live here, why? Do you want to change all the “caymanians” to meet your level of responsibility? Would you like them to just go away? I am curious.
As I said before if you live here, ever visited , own a house or is renting you too are contributing to the garbage, bulk or otherwise. Some of these people here has never seen a garbage truck in their country of origin collecting garbage. Having said that I am holding Caymanians highly responsible for allowing fellow Caymanian and others to mess up our home. There are laws to fine people for doing this. How many have been fined, or jailed. I too wonder how so much garbage has been allowed to accumulate. If I had to hire a private truck myself I would go without food for awhile to clean up where I live. Cayman used to be so clean. They sure paved paradise and set up dozens of garbage sites. SHAME on us, SHAME on the Government!!
Yes we do,I paid to take my junk to the dump.hush bout if caymanians take response ability for anything.
DO you? What have you done lately to improve the planet? If you don’t love us, leave us. Shouldn’t be that difficult to do
More incompetence from the “re-imagined” civil service.
