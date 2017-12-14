Removing an MLA from office

While I am familiar with the process for removing a premier and the speaker from the speakership, the process for removing an MLA from the Legislative Assembly entirely is unfamiliar to me. Would I be correct in assuming that it includes a formal review and a vote in the LA? Also in the case of resignation or the death of an MLA during his or her term one can assume there would be a by-election but are there any guidelines or rules set in stone that the public should be aware of, such as the mandated period for the by-election along with the specifics of the term of the new MLA?

Category: Politics