Rapist-lifer will get chance of earlier release
(CNS): Serial rapist and habitual offender Jeffrey Barnes (38), who received a life sentence for his third conviction for rape, is the only ‘lifer’ in HMP Northward not facing a mandatory minimum life term of 30 years and could be released before his full term is served. When he appeared, Thursday, for a conditional release hearing to determine the tariff for his sentence, lawyers pointed to the discretionary nature of Barnes’ life sentence compared to the mandatory requirement in cases of murder. Under the new law he has the right to be considered for release after serving 60% of whatever term is imposed.
Barnes is the only person serving life for a crime other than murder.
At the time of his third rape conviction and sentencing in 2013 the Conditional Release Law, which calls for a tariff for life sentences to comply with the Bill of Rights, was not in force as it only came into effect this year. So when Barnes was sentenced he was facing the prospect of being behind bars until he died, but changes to the legislation mean that he is likely to be given a term of somewhere between 20-25 years.
But unlike other lifers who are given a specific term and must serve every year before they can appear before the Conditional Release Board, Barnes will be treated like other inmates not convicted of murder and will be able to appear before that board after he has served 60% of the sentence. It will then be up to the Conditional Release Board members to decide whether Barnes is safe to be released or not.
Unlike other offenders with long but determined sentences who will be released after serving their full term, Barnes could still stay in jail for a long time, even after he serves whatever term the judge imposes. The board will continue to have discretion over releasing Barnes because he is serving a life term.
The judge cannot, however, consider the danger that Barnes may still pose to the community, as that remains at the discretion of the board, and whatever tariff is eventually set by the court is merely a guide for the board. Barnes will be allowed to make his first board appearance pitching for release after 60% of the time given. But if the board is not satisfied that Barnes is sufficiently rehabilitated, they can refuse his release and can continue to refuse any request for release every year beyond even the limit of his tariff.
Barnes’ third crime of rape took place in October 2011, when he broke into a woman’s home in the middle of the night, awoke her from her sleep and subjected her to a terrifying sexual attack, in which he placed a knife to her genitals and threatening to cut her if she did not comply before raping her repeatedly, both vaginally and anally.
That same month he had also abducted and raped a woman after he had offered to give her a lift when he picked her up from a bus stop. He had pleaded guilty to that crime before he was tried for the case in which he received the life term. Barnes’ first conviction for rape was in 2001 for which he was given a ten-year jail term.
The judge is expected to deliver his decision on Barnes’ final sentence next month.
sign him up for a one way trip to some sub planet out in space!
I am not encouraging wrong, but I don’t think that poor Jeffry had the help needed as a child. I have a photo of Jeffry as alittle boy sitting in the audience of some Seventh Day Adventist Crusade. He was such an innocent little boy back then. Some of us expect that kids can raise themselves, but it dosent work this way.
So sick. Every time he has been out he has committed a rape. Even back in school days he was horrible. Something is fundamentally wrong with him he cannot assimilate back into live outside without serious rehab that prison does not provide. Even then, he is a threat. You let him out and make me see him within 100ft of anyone I care about.
Let he without sin cast the first Stone
Said the commenting rapist.
And this story / situation will garner far fewer comments than will listening to and dancing to music on a Sunday!
10
Jesus hates dancing and music. Indifferent re: career rapists.
He should have been sentenced to life in a zoo.
18
Nah you can keep him! We don’t want him!
21
This would be a youge mistake!
12
Whatever to the ‘three strikes’ concept?
14
The ‘three strikes’ concept is according to American law. This is Cayman.
6
The guy seems to be sick in the head? rapists like this never stop….
36
Yet we can’t dance on a Sunday.
33
Just looking at this lowlife scumbag, you can see he’s nothing but trouble. These scumbags should be locked away from society forever!
38
Might I suggest a change in punishment for rape?
First conviction: Fifty lashes with a cat-o-nine-tails in public.
Second conviction: Fifty more lashes and castration.
Problem solved.
42
Crucifixion first offence
8
Lashes for a rape? What number of rapes has to do with the punishment? Let the victim chose the punishment.
3
Blind leading the blind with all this HR nonsense. Brexit a classic example of the unshackling of the HR chain. Does absolutely nothing for public safety. In 10 -15 years when it implodes, we’ll revisit our BOR and get rid of the perversity; mark my words.
16
Brexit; uneducated, rural, xenophobic and unemployed Brits showing their true cultural colours.
(I’m sure Dave from Hull had HR concerns at the top of his list as he entered the voting booth.)
5
Silly name calling. Is you little piece of pie threatened?
3
Ah, a bleeding heart Remainer. No doubt from the South East of England, heaven forbid “Northerners” have an equal right to a say as you, no matter how “uneducated” they are. Pathetic. And what the hell has Brexit got to do with this scumbag anyway – a stretch to connect the two subjects.
Back on topic – I would feed him a long dose of bromide. Then send him to a jail in San Pedro Sula for 6 months with plenty of bars of soap and a tattoo saying Death to MS13. See how he fairs there.
4
Ask the OP of the relevance of Brexit, not I.
As for whether or not I am a Remainer, you cannot deny that the Brits with a degree of understanding of the HR aspect of the EU affiliation were the very Brits that voted remain.
Again, the unemployable, far right, and near dead were the strongest Leave voters.
This is wonderful news. Thank you EU leftists!
12
Maybe Lord Butterball (Trump) commuted his sentence.
0
