Rapist-lifer will get chance of earlier release

(CNS): Serial rapist and habitual offender Jeffrey Barnes (38), who received a life sentence for his third conviction for rape, is the only ‘lifer’ in HMP Northward not facing a mandatory minimum life term of 30 years and could be released before his full term is served. When he appeared, Thursday, for a conditional release hearing to determine the tariff for his sentence, lawyers pointed to the discretionary nature of Barnes’ life sentence compared to the mandatory requirement in cases of murder. Under the new law he has the right to be considered for release after serving 60% of whatever term is imposed.

Barnes is the only person serving life for a crime other than murder.

At the time of his third rape conviction and sentencing in 2013 the Conditional Release Law, which calls for a tariff for life sentences to comply with the Bill of Rights, was not in force as it only came into effect this year. So when Barnes was sentenced he was facing the prospect of being behind bars until he died, but changes to the legislation mean that he is likely to be given a term of somewhere between 20-25 years.

But unlike other lifers who are given a specific term and must serve every year before they can appear before the Conditional Release Board, Barnes will be treated like other inmates not convicted of murder and will be able to appear before that board after he has served 60% of the sentence. It will then be up to the Conditional Release Board members to decide whether Barnes is safe to be released or not.

Unlike other offenders with long but determined sentences who will be released after serving their full term, Barnes could still stay in jail for a long time, even after he serves whatever term the judge imposes. The board will continue to have discretion over releasing Barnes because he is serving a life term.

The judge cannot, however, consider the danger that Barnes may still pose to the community, as that remains at the discretion of the board, and whatever tariff is eventually set by the court is merely a guide for the board. Barnes will be allowed to make his first board appearance pitching for release after 60% of the time given. But if the board is not satisfied that Barnes is sufficiently rehabilitated, they can refuse his release and can continue to refuse any request for release every year beyond even the limit of his tariff.

Barnes’ third crime of rape took place in October 2011, when he broke into a woman’s home in the middle of the night, awoke her from her sleep and subjected her to a terrifying sexual attack, in which he placed a knife to her genitals and threatening to cut her if she did not comply before raping her repeatedly, both vaginally and anally.

That same month he had also abducted and raped a woman after he had offered to give her a lift when he picked her up from a bus stop. He had pleaded guilty to that crime before he was tried for the case in which he received the life term. Barnes’ first conviction for rape was in 2001 for which he was given a ten-year jail term.

The judge is expected to deliver his decision on Barnes’ final sentence next month.

