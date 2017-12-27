Queen reflects on tragedies in Christmas speech

(CNS): From The terrorist attacks in London and Manchester to the devastation in the Caribbean from hurricanes, Queen Elizabeth II recalled the tragedies of 2017 during her sixtieth televised Christmas speech. Alongside the bad news, however, the British and Commonwealth monarch also paid tribute to her husband, Prince Phillip, who recently retired from front line royal work, and what she called his “unique sense of humour”.

She also spoke of welcoming new members to her family in 2018, with the impending marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as well as the anticipated arrival of the Cambridge’s third child.

See the full speech here:

Category: Local News