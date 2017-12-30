Prospect residents face repeat prowler

(CNS): A suspect who appears to be looking to steal a vehicle was caught twice on CCTV over the last few days trying the same SUV door outside a residence in a neighbourhood off Poindexter Road. The owners told CNS that they are concerned that the man, who arrives and departs by bicycle and seems oblivious of the cameras, may be trying other vehicles. They are urging people to be on alert and asking anyone who thinks they know who it is to contact the RCIPS.

Anyone who has information can call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime