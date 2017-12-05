Prison turns to UK for interim boss

(CNS): The deputy director of operations at HMP Northward, Daniel Greaves, will be acting as director for just two weeks, ministry officials said Tuesday, as they have reached out to the UK to find an interim replacement for Neil Lavis, who leaves the post in less than two weeks. In a release about filling the unexpected vacancy for a director of HM Cayman Islands Prison Service, the Home Affairs Ministry said Greaves will be acting director from 16 December until the year end. Meanwhile, the governor’s office is helping to source a temporary boss via the Association of Prison Governors.

While this is an issue likely to raise questions about the failure of succession planning, as Lavis was only months into his new contract when he submitted his resignation, the ministry was not expecting to have to fill his job for several more years.

Given that the recruitment process to fill the senior post is likely to take some time, government officials said that, after consultation with the head of the civil service, the ministry has enlisted the assistance of the governor’s office “to request expressions of interest via the Association of Prison Governors in the United Kingdom”.

The release continued, “Through this process the ministry hopes to select a qualified individual to undertake the role in an interim capacity on secondment. This will support business continuity in the prison and enable the ministry to conduct the recruitment exercise for a full-time prison director.”

Kenneth Bryan, the independent opposition member for George Town Central, who has long been an advocate for better succession planning in the civil service, especially the need to fill the senior uniform posts with local people, said he was disappointed that the ministry was not even prepared to allow the current deputies to at least take on the interim role.

“I find it very disappointing that the ministry is turning to the UK to fill the post on a temporary basis and is not prepared to give existing senior staff at the prison a chance to lead until a permanent director is recruited, which would give them the opportunity they need to help with future succession planning,” he said, adding that government really had to turn its attention to how it was going to address the lack of preparation when senior posts become vacant.

Lavis gave notice last month, less than six months after signing a second contract, and he has remained silent on his decision to leave other than to say it was his choice. Despite some ups and downs over staff scandals, Lavis had proved a strong advocate for the needs of the prison and its inmates and he appeared to be well liked by the ministry and government leaders.

He had also managed to secure an increase in spending for the facility during the recent budget to help support many of the initiatives he had begun to introduce at the prisons to help address the historic lack of funding for rehabilitation.

Category: Crime, Jobs, Local News, Prison