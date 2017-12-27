Police warn of messages seeking images of kids

(CNS): The police are warning of a targeted attempt to solicit inappropriate images of children via social media. Last Thursday, 21 December, the RCIPS received a complaint from a parent on-island of suspicious Instagram posts and WhatsApp communications with minor children. An Instagram message had been circulated on 16 December purportedly from a prior Miss Universe, stating that a company named “MoreTastyTeas” was recruiting models.

A communication with minor children had started in response to this message, and these children were asked to send “sexy” pictures of themselves in minimum clothing, after which they were informed that they had been selected top model with Rihanna and Nicky Minaj. The parent learned of the exchange and intervened, but the parent’s messages were never responded to.

A company by the name of MoreTastyTeas legitimately operates in the Bahamas; however, the company has clarified that these messages have nothing to do with their business and that they are not conducting a recruitment for models. The company confirmed that they have received other complaints from other jurisdictions.

The RCIPS reminded adults that they should not obtain pictures of minor children without parental consent. The police are asking parents to be aware of the communications of their minor children via smart phones and other devices, and recommend that parents hold open discussions with minor children regarding inappropriate communications and exchanges, especially of pictures, with adults via these devices.

Category: Crime, Police