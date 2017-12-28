Police seeking repeat teenage runaway

(CNS): Police are asking for help from the public to find 16-year-old Roseanna Redden, who is a resident at the Francis Bodden Girls’ Home in Bodden Town. She was last seen at around 11:00pm on Tuesday, 26 December, in Logwood Way, George Town. She has brown hair, brown eyes, a dark complexion and is about 5’9″. Roseanna, who has already run away on at least three previous occasions this year, has her hair braided and was wearing grey track pants and a lime-green t-shirt with a pattern on the front when she was last seen.

Officers are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News