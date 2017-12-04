Police seek witnesses to Windsor Park car fires

(CNS): The police are investigating three car fires that happened in the Windsor Park area of George Town Friday, which they believe were set by arsonists. Officers and fire crews were called to two car blazes on Williams Drive and one on Anthony Drive in the early hours. They are asking residents in the Windsor Park community, especially those on the streets where the vehicles were set alight, for any information they may have about these incidents. Police also asked the public to look at any footage from CCTV cameras in the area they may have between 4:30am and 5:30am Friday.

People with video or any other information are asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

