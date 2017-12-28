Police see almost 10 smashes per day

(CNS): Police have been called out to 251 collisions of varying degrees of severity, arrested 42 drunk drivers and issued 73 tickets for traffic offences since the beginning of December. The RCIPS highlighted the “reprehensible” behaviour of some road users after they arrested, this week alone, another nine drivers for DUI and two more for driving while impaired, including one driver who police found passed out in his vehicle. The number of crashes police have attended this month averaged almost ten each day, the worst December on record.

Singling out two of the most recent collisions, police said that at 3am this morning (28 December) the driver of a grey Infiniti traveling east on Crewe Road near Desmond Drive lost control of the car and collided into a clothing store, swiping several parked cars and poles. The 22-year-old driver was not injured but the smash caused substantial damage to property and as well as to the vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was found to have a blood alcohol content of .144%.

On Christmas Day, just past 11:00pm, officers on patrol spotted a male driver and his female passenger in an altercation while he was driving the car. The police officers pulled the car over and during a search they recovered a quantity of ganja from the 23-year-old George Town man and a drug utensil from the car. He was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, as well as DUI after a breath test revealed a blood alcohol content of .252%. Three children were also in the car during the incident, police noted.

“In the course of our operations we are seeing both responsible and reprehensible behaviour,” said Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence, who oversees the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “We are seeing designated drivers and people taking advantage of alternate transportation so they do not drive home intoxicated after holiday parties and outings. But we are also seeing people behind the wheel who are so clearly impaired there is no excuse for them or those around them to allow them to drive.”

The police are appealing to everyone to do their part this New Year’s weekend to prevent tragedies on the roads. “Don’t drink and drive; but beyond that, don’t allow those around you to drink and drive,” CI Spence added.

With the New Year’s Eve weekend still to come, the RCIPS is partnering with several other sponsors and organizations to support the National Drug Council’s Purple Ribbon Bus, which will be providing a free bus service throughout the celebrations, from 9pm to 4am island-wide. Police are urging all members of the public who are planning to be out on New Year’s Eve to take advantage of this free transport.

Category: Local News