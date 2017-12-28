Police see almost 10 smashes per day
(CNS): Police have been called out to 251 collisions of varying degrees of severity, arrested 42 drunk drivers and issued 73 tickets for traffic offences since the beginning of December. The RCIPS highlighted the “reprehensible” behaviour of some road users after they arrested, this week alone, another nine drivers for DUI and two more for driving while impaired, including one driver who police found passed out in his vehicle. The number of crashes police have attended this month averaged almost ten each day, the worst December on record.
Singling out two of the most recent collisions, police said that at 3am this morning (28 December) the driver of a grey Infiniti traveling east on Crewe Road near Desmond Drive lost control of the car and collided into a clothing store, swiping several parked cars and poles. The 22-year-old driver was not injured but the smash caused substantial damage to property and as well as to the vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was found to have a blood alcohol content of .144%.
On Christmas Day, just past 11:00pm, officers on patrol spotted a male driver and his female passenger in an altercation while he was driving the car. The police officers pulled the car over and during a search they recovered a quantity of ganja from the 23-year-old George Town man and a drug utensil from the car. He was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, as well as DUI after a breath test revealed a blood alcohol content of .252%. Three children were also in the car during the incident, police noted.
“In the course of our operations we are seeing both responsible and reprehensible behaviour,” said Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence, who oversees the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “We are seeing designated drivers and people taking advantage of alternate transportation so they do not drive home intoxicated after holiday parties and outings. But we are also seeing people behind the wheel who are so clearly impaired there is no excuse for them or those around them to allow them to drive.”
The police are appealing to everyone to do their part this New Year’s weekend to prevent tragedies on the roads. “Don’t drink and drive; but beyond that, don’t allow those around you to drink and drive,” CI Spence added.
With the New Year’s Eve weekend still to come, the RCIPS is partnering with several other sponsors and organizations to support the National Drug Council’s Purple Ribbon Bus, which will be providing a free bus service throughout the celebrations, from 9pm to 4am island-wide. Police are urging all members of the public who are planning to be out on New Year’s Eve to take advantage of this free transport.
Category: Local News
What I have observed is you have some of the nicest drivers and some of the worst drivers I have ever seen. The worst are the ones that have to see how fast they can drive and how many vehicles they can pass
And those numbers are only the ones that are “caught” imagine the TRUE numbers…horrifying…
Average speed cameras in problem areas would work
Pull Tourists over, too. They know they can drink and drive and speed because they are untouchable?
I just had an interaction with one such jerk cutting me off so he could pass me. The rudeness of drivers is totally different than before.
Think also: CIG has now made it legal to buy alcohol at gas stations, many of which are open 24/7 365 days a year, whilst also holding fast to the archaic Sunday Trading Law – which prohibits music and dancing. Which is more dangerous? Think about it!
LOL – 73 tickets since beginning of December, that is on average 4!!!!! tickets per day. It should be close to 20-30 tickets per day. You can sit at any roundabout in Cayman and issue a ticket every 30 seconds. Get on it.
Its like the wild wild west on the west bay bypass road both coming and going.Having said that please everyone out there drive with common sense and PLEASE be extra careful on New Years eve and beyond God bless all Happy 2018
Good work RCIPS. The Traffic Dept. Was always the busiest in the Force and their work has escalated over the years. The general public do not realise when they criticise these officers how busy they are and how much paperwork is involved for each accident. It’s extremely time consuming and no room for error in order to secure a conviction.
The amount of accidents and traffic violations on this island is astronomical!! You’ll never have enough Officers to eradicate the DUI offenders. This Government is the only body that can pass the law of vehicle confiscation on arrest and conviction of these offenders. This should be of great concern and serious consideration of passing this law.
This is precisely what one must expect after so many years of no consistent traffic law enforcement.
Even seemingly sober drivers are a hazard drifting out of their lane whilst on roundabouts. Just by getting in your car for a 2 minute trip you’re taking your life into the hands of idiot drivers. Sober or drunk it doesn’t matter any more.
allow uber in the country and you will see those driving offenses go down. Or force meters in the taxi’s.
So pretty much the same as any other month.
Still safer than risking your life in one of those public buses.
You probably never used one
more and more IDIOT drivers on the road now that’s why
hell, even the police do not appear to bother to indicate any more. Laws are just suggestions, even it seems to those obliged to enforce them.
These are the same “Idiot drivers” that have always been on the road, perhaps you can point to the magical (and nonexistent) influx of new inexperienced drivers?
