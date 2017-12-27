Police deal with two suicides over holiday weekend

(CNS): A local man who worked in tourism was found hanging from a tree in Windsor Park Saturday morning, and a well-known business owner who is also believed to have taken his own life was found dead at his home on Palm Heights Drive on Saturday evening, as the RCIPS dealt with two suspected holiday suicides. Police said Thursday that the man in Windsor Park had been identified as Adam Mark Ebanks (34) and Christian Sorenson (53), the owner of Crystal Caves, was identified as the man found in Palm Heights.

Police said post mortems will be scheduled in both cases, and as inquiries continue they are asking anyone who may have information to call them at 949-4222 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-8477(TIPS).

In light of these tragic incidents during the holidays, the RCIPS urged members of the community who may be experiencing emotional or psychological difficulties to seek assistance. “A number of resources exist on island to help people in a variety of circumstances receive the help they need to manage difficult periods of their lives,” the police noted.

The following organisations provide a range of counselling services and can be contacted at the numbers provided. Those experiencing difficulties can also contact any police station and the police officers will help facilitate them getting the help or information they need.

General Counselling and Support Services:

CIG Counselling Centre – 949-8789

CI Hospital Mental Health Section – 244-2650

Family Resource Centre – 949-0006

Employer Assistance Program – 949-9559

Rehab Centre Associates – 947-6452

Chrissie Tomlinson Hospital (private) – 949-6066

Wellness Centre (private) – 949-9355

DPSC Communications Centre – 911

CI Crisis Centre (for those experiencing domestic violence) – 943-2422

