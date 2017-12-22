Police chopper goes after drunk driver

(CNS): The police helicopter landed on the beach in North Side yesterday evening in order to nab a drunk driver, the RCIPS said today in a press release. With drunk driving causing major concerns for the traffic unit, the police appear to be using everything they have got to clamp down this Christmas on boozed-up motorists. The chopper moved into action to help net the latest drunk driver after a report from the public about a BMW driving erratically on Rum Point Road and stopping on the side of the road after a suspected collision.

Police said that the RCIPS helicopter was in the vicinity and responded to the scene as the ground patrol was still a few minutes away. Because the condition of the driver, who still appeared to be in the car, was of concern, the helicopter landed safely on a nearby stretch of beach and a member of the crew, who is a police constable, got out of the helicopter, which then took off again.

As the officer approached the car, the driver was hostile to him, made threats and was clearly intoxicated, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and making threats to kill, and taken into custody by responding uniform patrol officers. The helicopter landed briefly on the beach a second time so that the member of crew could re-board.

The 39-year-old man from George Town was found to have had a blood alcohol content of .225%. When he was searched, police also recovered a quantity of ganja and he was subsequently arrested for additional drug offences. He is currently in police custody.

During the same evening, officers arrested another person on suspicion of DUI, who was found to have a blood alcohol content of .248%, almost two and half times over the limit, continuing to fuel their concerns about the amount of alcohol motorists are consuming before getting behind the wheel and the danger that poses to them and other road users.

“The degree of intoxication we are continuing to see by some who are deciding to get behind the wheel continues to alarm us,” said Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence, who has oversight for the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

However, he highlighted the fact that members of the public saw a person driving erratically and called 911. “Most people with such a high level of intoxication behave in an obvious way, and it is up to all of us to intervene and prevent them from harming themselves or others,” he said.

