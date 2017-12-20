Police alarmed by number of drunks on road
(CNS): As the holiday season gets underway, the RCIPS says Cayman’s traffic troubles are already getting worse and over the past ten days enforcement has seen an increase in drunk drivers and motorists being caught breaking numerous road laws. There were 31 arrests during those ten days, 18 of which were for driving under the influence, and police have said this degree of intoxicated people behind the wheel is of major concern. Police said that several drivers were almost two and a half times over the legal limit and too many don’t see drinking and driving as a big deal. Officers have also made multiple arrests for people leaving the scene of an accident because drivers were drunk at the time of the collisions.
On Thursday, 15 December, near Kings Roundabout in George Town a 28-year-old man was arrested for perverting the course of justice after he misled police about a collision with another vehicle. A 43-year-old George Town man involved in the smash had left the scene by the time the police arrived at the crash location. He was located a short time later by police and also arrested for attempting to pervert the course of justice, suspicion of DUI, and leaving the scene of the accident. Both men are now on police bail. A 32-year-old woman at the scene, also from George Town, was warned for prosecution on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice, but was not taken into custody because of medical circumstances.
“This one case highlights a lot of the problems we are dealing with, where people not only choose to drive while under the influence, but then attempt to evade the consequences of their actions, even with assistance from others,” said Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence.
“It also demonstrates the perception some members of the public have that driving under the influence is no big deal. This could not be further from the truth. It is a very big deal and can have severe consequences. Although it is possible you may drive under the influence without incident, it is never worth the risk,” the senior traffic officer warned.
In another suspected DUI case around midnight Monday, 18 December, on West Bay Road, several people were injured. A Ford Explorer and a black Nissan Skyline collided near the Villas of the Galleon. When police arrived the driver of the Explorer, a 33-year-old man from George Town, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The passengers of the Explorer, a man and a woman, and the driver of the Skyline were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital. The female passenger of the Explorer and the driver of the Skyline were treated for non-life-threatening-injuries and subsequently released but the male passenger of the Explorer remains in hospital.
While booze continues to be a major problem, it’s not the only issue in the arrests over the last ten days. Motorists who were driving without insurance, registration or a valid driver’s licence were also arrested.
The RCIPS said that it continues its efforts to improve road safety through education, enforcement and looking at the engineering of the roads. Officers are conducting high visibility patrols and traffic stops across the islands with the aim of reducing traffic collisions and cracking down on drunk driving and other traffic offenses.
The service has resourced a newly-enhanced Traffic and Roads Policing Unit to carry out this strategy throughout the year, but given the increase in alcohol consumption and speed-related accidents during the holiday season, efforts have intensified under Operation Winter Guardian this month. The RCIPS is also partnering with the National Drug Council and the Share the Road Campaign to educate the public about greater road safety and encourage all road users to enjoy the holiday season safely and legally.
“We will intensify our traffic operations as the season continues,” said ACI Spence. “I want to urge those who have been irresponsible in their driving to change their behaviour before they lose their licence for a year, or worse, have a serious accident with lifelong consequences,” he added.
Category: Local News
There are certain people that feel that it is their entitlement to drink & drive. Every year it is the same thing. Until the police start treating everyone the same, hence not letting their friends, relatives, baby mamas, etc. off, this will continue.
People complain about the price of a taxi, it doesn’t matter it they were cheap or free, some people would never use them!
I know an ex-police officer who drinks and drive. He goes on about ‘his days’ as a police officer and how if he was still a police officer he would clean up the streets! Talk about hypocrite!
Drinking and driving is right up there with texting and driving – these are two of the most selfish things you can do as a driver. But the sad truth is most people will never learn.
0
0
Alarmed by drunks ??? They should be alarmed about getting punched in the face and the puncher given a slap on the wrist. No respect for law enforcement here in Grand Cayman.
14
0
These annual disappointment announcements are so tiresome.
RCIPS: Refer to public critiques from last decade…ask what have you done to change this behavior and save lives?
11
1
And I am alarmed by the number of people running STOP signs, often without even slowing down. Over the past week I have also witnessed 3 people running red lights, something that I never used to see in Cayman. I hope the RCIPS cracks down on these dangerous violations also! Stay safe Cayman!
11
0
They may be getting caught now, but they are on the roads all year round.
17
0
Give them six months in jail automatically and no “I’ve found Jesus” defences.
8
1
That should create more than enough jobs for the unemployed. The place would be like a ghost town!
0
0
Conversely, drunks not alarmed by number of police on the road.
17
0
Just wondering, have they been able to detect any illegal tint, missing front license plates, illegal windshield covers, loud and abusive lyrics disturbing the peace, failure to indicate? Must be those things are my imagination about 50 times a day. I am going to see a doctor because I seem to be seeing things that must not be there.
20
0
no excuse for drink driving but deregulation of taxi industry here and introduction of uber would help a lot…..
17
2
Every day drivers get away with just one, or even no number plates, wheel spikes and red-and-blue strobe lights, while trucks drive with impunity at 60 mph, tyres worn to the canvas, and with illegible plates, faulty lights and no mandatory cargo covers. In this way, the Police are giving drivers the green light to do whatever they want. It’s no surprise then, that at Christmas, when they try to put these ‘evils’ back into Pandora’s box, they fail. They and the politicians have encouraged his culture of disrespect for the law by doing nothing about it, except for the odd ‘cackdown’, and they have only themselves to blame for the predictable results.
15
1
If only taxis had meters and didn’t rip everyone off…. aghhh what a world it would be!
13
1
Or how about not drinking if you’re driving? Not drinking is a valid option, then you can drive yourself and some friends. No taxis required!
2
4
This is going to be a very difficult operation………educating drivers of the impact of DUI. These excuses for caring individuals just don’t want to know. They are such smart arses who think they are above the law. There’s better drivers than them that have ended up in the cemetery! They have little value on their own lives or that of their families, and no value whatsoever on other innocent road users. THINK BEFORE YOU DRINK BEFORE YOU DRIVE!!!
2
0
Does the penalty match the crime?
They crucify a person who brings 200g of caviar or Christmas gifts for grandchildren, or a wedding dress, yet, those who have no regard for a human life end up with a slap on a wrist. And if they kill a person while intoxicated, they only get few month behind bars.
12
0
Not sure where or when they are doing these traffic stops but I walked home at midnight on Saturday and saw multiple cars swerving down the bypass with no police in sight. Putting a roadblock there would be like shooting fish in a barrel.
10
0