Police alarmed by number of drunks on road

(CNS): As the holiday season gets underway, the RCIPS says Cayman’s traffic troubles are already getting worse and over the past ten days enforcement has seen an increase in drunk drivers and motorists being caught breaking numerous road laws. There were 31 arrests during those ten days, 18 of which were for driving under the influence, and police have said this degree of intoxicated people behind the wheel is of major concern. Police said that several drivers were almost two and a half times over the legal limit and too many don’t see drinking and driving as a big deal. Officers have also made multiple arrests for people leaving the scene of an accident because drivers were drunk at the time of the collisions.

On Thursday, 15 December, near Kings Roundabout in George Town a 28-year-old man was arrested for perverting the course of justice after he misled police about a collision with another vehicle. A 43-year-old George Town man involved in the smash had left the scene by the time the police arrived at the crash location. He was located a short time later by police and also arrested for attempting to pervert the course of justice, suspicion of DUI, and leaving the scene of the accident. Both men are now on police bail. A 32-year-old woman at the scene, also from George Town, was warned for prosecution on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice, but was not taken into custody because of medical circumstances.

“This one case highlights a lot of the problems we are dealing with, where people not only choose to drive while under the influence, but then attempt to evade the consequences of their actions, even with assistance from others,” said Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence.

“It also demonstrates the perception some members of the public have that driving under the influence is no big deal. This could not be further from the truth. It is a very big deal and can have severe consequences. Although it is possible you may drive under the influence without incident, it is never worth the risk,” the senior traffic officer warned.

In another suspected DUI case around midnight Monday, 18 December, on West Bay Road, several people were injured. A Ford Explorer and a black Nissan Skyline collided near the Villas of the Galleon. When police arrived the driver of the Explorer, a 33-year-old man from George Town, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The passengers of the Explorer, a man and a woman, and the driver of the Skyline were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital. The female passenger of the Explorer and the driver of the Skyline were treated for non-life-threatening-injuries and subsequently released but the male passenger of the Explorer remains in hospital.

While booze continues to be a major problem, it’s not the only issue in the arrests over the last ten days. Motorists who were driving without insurance, registration or a valid driver’s licence were also arrested.

The RCIPS said that it continues its efforts to improve road safety through education, enforcement and looking at the engineering of the roads. Officers are conducting high visibility patrols and traffic stops across the islands with the aim of reducing traffic collisions and cracking down on drunk driving and other traffic offenses.

The service has resourced a newly-enhanced Traffic and Roads Policing Unit to carry out this strategy throughout the year, but given the increase in alcohol consumption and speed-related accidents during the holiday season, efforts have intensified under Operation Winter Guardian this month. The RCIPS is also partnering with the National Drug Council and the Share the Road Campaign to educate the public about greater road safety and encourage all road users to enjoy the holiday season safely and legally.

“We will intensify our traffic operations as the season continues,” said ACI Spence. “I want to urge those who have been irresponsible in their driving to change their behaviour before they lose their licence for a year, or worse, have a serious accident with lifelong consequences,” he added.

