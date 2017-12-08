Plans for Breakers fuel depot expected in New Year

(CNS): Plans for a new fuel depot in Breakers to hold reserves of diesel, gasoline, jet fuel and oil are expected to be submitted to the planning department sometime in the New Year, a spokesperson for Ironwood told CNS. The developers behind the long-proposed golf resort in Frank Sound recently revealed this new proposal, in which they are partnering with the Texas-based fuel company, Navasota Energy, which has been behind a number of fuel project ideas in Cayman over the years that have not progressed. But according to Ironwood, government has been involved in the discussions “for some time” and has been “very receptive” to this project, which the developers claim will have numerous benefits for Cayman.

“It will allow the government to have national strategic reserves for a much longer period than the current 30 days. This amount of bulk also means that a reduction in the price of gasoline and electricity should be realised to a point of approximately 25%,” a spokesperson for Ironwood told CNS. “It will also mean that government will finally have an accurate way of regulating the price of fuel to the consumer and this also means the ability to close Jackson Point, which is in the flight path and in a highly populated residential area with immediate neighbours.”

She added, “This proposal is for a much more remote area that is separate from residential communities. After the fire earlier this year, this is a dramatic improvement to a challenge that is of vital concern to many people.”

The Ironwood spokesperson said that the new source of revenue for government that would be generated could “offset the costs of the building” of the East West Arterial Extension, which has been cited as critical to its proposed golf course and retirement resort.

However, the proposals are not directly linked as the road would also be important to service the fuel project. “Ironwood is proceeding now regardless,” the spokesperson added.

The idea of establishing another major terminal in Grand Cayman’s eastern districts is not new; the possibility has been raised by government and other developers in the past, but the environmental and aesthetic implications have always raised concerns. In this case, the developers say they intend to hold public meetings to describe the project in detail and to answer any questions in the constituency of Bodden Town East, the seat held by Health Minister Dwayne Seymour.

Given the massive opposition in the area to the landfill proposals, constituents may not welcome a major proposal that, among other issues, will have a significant impact on the coastal area with the coming and going of fuel tankers and cargo ships. But Ironwood is hoping the economic benefits will outweigh those concerns.

“This is a project that has a number of benefits to the community and the developer will, as he has always done, engage proactively with the community to ensure that people have immediate access to the right information and can have their questions answered. The project has the capacity to bring quality paying jobs to the people of the eastern districts, and they also want to make sure that this is well-known and understood,” the spokesperson stated.

The developers said they expected the planning process to take six months to a year and will be built to international standards, including environmental impact assessments. The site, which is being acquired by the developers from Dart, was originally earmarked as a landfill site and is located between two existing quarries. Although a previous EIA was conducted for a landfill, a new EIA will be undertaken for this proposed project.

There is no indication that the developers are seeking some kind of port in the Breakers area, and the proposed terminal, which would be considerably bigger than the existing Jackson Point facility, would service ships from around the region via offshore mooring buoys.

While Navasota Energy and Ironwood are the developers, they will not be running the facility. The plan is to find an experience fuel company to manage the terminal once it’s built.

