Plans finished for mental health unit

(CNS): Plans for a proposed long-term residential mental health facility are ready and are expected to be submitted to the Central Planning Authority this month, government officials said in a release Thursday. The project to develop the long-awaited and much-needed facility is not expected to get underway until next summer, with a target completion date in the summer of 2019. Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said he was very happy the architects had now completed the plans.

“It is vital that we get it up and running as soon as possible so that we can properly care for our patients in appropriate accommodation,” he said. “Once completed, this facility will allow us to keep our loved ones here instead of having to send them overseas for treatment, which has sometimes meant separating them from their families for years at a time.”

The facility will be built on 15 acres of government land off High Rock Road in East End and will be funded and run by government. Design and construction costs have been drawn up by Toronto-based Montgomery Sisam Architects Inc., which specialises in the design of mental health facilities, in collaboration with the Cayman Islands architectural and design firm, DDL Studio. Based on the outline business case published last year, the project is expected to cost more than$16 million and annual running costs are estimated to be around $90 million.

Cayman is facing an increasing problem with the issue of treating people with mental health problems, with many having to go over seas. With no residential facility and only a small eight-bed unit at the Cayman Islands Hospital, most patients are sent to Jamaica or the United States. But those patients who have convictions or cannot travel for other reasons are left in the care of family members, often under difficult circumstances, or in many case the individuals are incarcerated at either Fairbanks or Northward prisons, which experts have said is highly inappropriate as they are not equipped to deal with their needs.

