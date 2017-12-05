Over 800 PR applications reviewed since May

(CNS): The Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board and administrative staff at the Department of Immigration have now considered 814 applications since work resumed in May after legal issues stalled the process and led to a backlog of over a 1,000 people waiting on decisions. So far, 385 applications (47%) have been approved, 183 have been refused another 186 have been deferred to allow people to submit more information. There are now 614 applications, including those made since the work restarted that remain to be considered.

Officials said that the board will hold its last meeting before the holiday season on Thursday, 14 December, and will resume meetings on Thursday, 11 January, but administrators at the Department of Immigration will continue to work throughout the holiday season as normal.

According to the holiday schedule, the immigration headquarters, including public counters and the passport and visa offices, will close on Friday, 22 December, at 11:30am and will reopen on Wednesday, 27 December, at 8:30am. The offices will close again on Friday, 29 December, at 11:30am and resume on Tuesday, 2 January, at 8:30am.

The Work Permit Board’s final meeting date this year will be Monday, 18 December, and will resume meetings on Wednesday, 3 January.

The Business Staffing Plan Board will have their last meeting of the year on Wednesday, 13 December, and resume on 17 January.

The administration, border control and enforcement sections will continue functioning as usual while the boards are on leave.

Category: Local News