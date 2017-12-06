Over 600 people sign-on for NiCE clean-up

(CNS): Around six hundred people have signed up to take part in government’s island-wide Christmas clean-up, known as the National Community Enhancement Programme, or NiCE, officials have confirmed. Although unemployment numbers have dropped and the largest demographic of those out of work is people under 35, the project attracted hundreds of older people looking for the Christmas work. Government’s latest official unemployment rate among Caymanians is 6%, but many who signed up are long-term unemployed older people who are in and out of work in an increasingly insecure labour market, depending on fishing or casual jobs.

They turned out to sign on for one or two weeks of work around the Christmas break at $10 per hour for regular workers and $12 for foremen.

Kenneth Bryan, the independent opposition member for George Town South, welcomed the offer of solid paid work for those 600 people, but he pointed out that with so many people needing this type of work, it was clear that government was still not getting to grips with the jobless problem among local people.

The Christmas work began on Monday for two weeks, followed by a break for Christmas. The third week of work will begin in January.

But government has budgeted just under half a million dollars for the project and officials can only manage around 250 people for each week of the project, which means that some of those who signed up will only get work for one of the three weeks.

The work includes cleaning up the beach and road sides, and there is also work at the George Town dump.

