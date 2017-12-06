Over 600 people sign-on for NiCE clean-up
(CNS): Around six hundred people have signed up to take part in government’s island-wide Christmas clean-up, known as the National Community Enhancement Programme, or NiCE, officials have confirmed. Although unemployment numbers have dropped and the largest demographic of those out of work is people under 35, the project attracted hundreds of older people looking for the Christmas work. Government’s latest official unemployment rate among Caymanians is 6%, but many who signed up are long-term unemployed older people who are in and out of work in an increasingly insecure labour market, depending on fishing or casual jobs.
They turned out to sign on for one or two weeks of work around the Christmas break at $10 per hour for regular workers and $12 for foremen.
Kenneth Bryan, the independent opposition member for George Town South, welcomed the offer of solid paid work for those 600 people, but he pointed out that with so many people needing this type of work, it was clear that government was still not getting to grips with the jobless problem among local people.
The Christmas work began on Monday for two weeks, followed by a break for Christmas. The third week of work will begin in January.
But government has budgeted just under half a million dollars for the project and officials can only manage around 250 people for each week of the project, which means that some of those who signed up will only get work for one of the three weeks.
The work includes cleaning up the beach and road sides, and there is also work at the George Town dump.
Category: Local News
I get that this will help unemployed and underemployed persons with money for the Christmas season… but why does the government continue to put a ‘band aid’ on the real issue?! Why is it that many (if not all) of these person can’t have full time, steady employment? But yet we have how many thousands on work permits?! This NICE program is very politically driven as it isn’t really about helping these people, its about pacifying them for the time being….how do we think these people are paid to work these three weeks?! Isn’t some of the same money paid for permits used to fund such programs and be pooled into departments such as NAU? The mess continues and this unity government need to start identifying real solutions!
0
0
I think one only has to use their common sense and observe that people want to work. But a worker has to start at CI$10 per hour. Why doesn’t the Chamber of Commerce try it? Why not offer workers proper wages according to the cost of living?
0
0
Caymanians unna better know your place, and pick up da garbage. So sayeth your Honourable Elected Members!!! This is the best they going do for you!!!
0
0
I would like to see a dedicated taskforce clean the plastics from Cayman’ s beaches, 52 weeks per year. Last week I met 8 older visitors from Morritts who had been working their way down the beaches to the south for over a week, because they couldn’t stand the garbage that is ruining our once-pristine sands. Our environment is the core of what we sell. Can’t we do a better and a more CONSISTENT job of taking care of our inheritance, not just at Christmas?
0
0
I suppose the faithful will be busy in the next week or two dropping extra litter on the roadsides and beaches as a way of assisting this programme.
4
0
CIG should have used this opportunity to say that in order to qualify you also had to register with NWDA as being available for work. So same-time next year we can track and see who turned down an actual paying job during the year and they should be excluded from any further NICE work with the truly unemployable getting first priority.
13
1