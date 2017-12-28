Opposition promises public input for 2018
(CNS): The opposition leader has said that he and his colleagues will begin a series of fact-finding meetings in all districts in the New Year to find “workable, affordable and acceptable solutions to overcoming the challenges and seizing the opportunities” that he believes will present themselves over the next year. In his New Year’s message Ezzard Miller said the opposition was committed to a new form of governance founded on participatory democracy, where all Caymanians will be given a voice over the decisions made by government.
He said the opposition would continue to work with the people, giving the public a chance and the responsibility necessary to becoming fully involved in the process of governing.
Miller pointed to the opportunities and challenges that he believes the country faces, from improving education and healthcare to tackling the problems presented by the current pension regime and local unemployment. He also raised concerns about the government’s 2018/19 budget that begins on 1 January stating that it “offers neither hope nor opportunity for Caymanians”.
“We will work to correct the impediments created by the current coalition government made up of the remnants of the PPM, the remnants of the UDP/CDP and some Independents,” he said. ” Unfortunately, this budget relies on incremental increases or reductions in the same old tried and failed strategies, while avoiding any bold new strategies that might succeed in making life better for Caymanians.
“We should not let this discourage us, however. While we will have to live within the constraints of this law for the next two years, but, there is much that we, the Opposition, with your help and support can do to influence necessary changes by the government for the betterment of Cayman and Caymanians,” he added.
As well as of the challenges of ensuring new legislation benefits all Caymanians and not just a selected minority or inward investors, Miller spoke about the need to overhaul and improve the existing legal framework around pensions, healthcare and employment.
Miller also said the opposition would be pressing government in 2018 to produce a development supporting economic plan and find a way to put the control of the local economy back in the hands of Caymanians, and that they would be pushing for an integrity commission to stamp out corruption at all levels of society, including in the political arena, the civil service, and the private sector.
I for one is all for allowing us, the public, to have an input in the generated proposals created by the government. But from past track records, that is all that happens. Until the public suggestions/inputs/ideas/ interests or whatever use of words are thrown out there, are incorporated/taken on abroad/implemented into final products, we shall see no change and the government of the day just continuing to play lip service to us – the voting public for whom they should be representing.
Ezzard get rid of the cruise ship berthing facility. It is a waste of money for the downtown jewelers and the money is needed elsewhere.
What are your thoughts Mr. Miller on CIG allowing gas stations to sell alcohol everyday, all day long (24/7) whilst prohibiting music and dancing on Sunday? And other Sunday Trading?
As the opposition panders to the elderly, evangelical right vote, ignoring the young adults and new parents
I’m not for the opposition either but Cayman needs to stay for Caymanians…If we make mistakes those are our mistakes but to let outsiders dictate our future is just not right and I will never ever agree to permanent residents voting in our elections..
Mr. Miller: can you please elaborate on your thoughts / plans around pensions?
There must be a legal way to stop Alden from ignoring our immigration laws for work record permit revenues and giving away the country with PR grants in excess per capita of any other country.
More garbage from double dipping Miller, the leader of the self entitled, bigoted and terminally stupid.
And how can he be leader of an opposition which doesn’t exist? The opposition should have a mandated manifesto fought on party political lines, not a bunch of independent self interests and wannabe politicos.
Can’t wait for Chris to blow his own Blowhard trumpet. This Christmas breeze is getting cool and we need more hot air around here!
the opposition is a sad joke and goes to prove why all permanent residents should be allowed vote and run for office…
Nope,
Another example of the entitlement Alden has taken for the citizens and given to the guests.
Foreigners are not allowed to run for office or vote in other countries.
Why do you think you can come to Cayman and tell us what to do or how to live?Our laws are written to protect Caymanians and our traditions. If you or any other expatriate do not like how things operate down here do yourself a favor and go back to your country of origin. Cayman will survive just fine without your type. Too many ungrateful driftwood with no respect for Caymanians have come here to try and change our way of life while disrespecting locals.
In 2018 NO MORE DRIFTWOOD politics and policies. Caymanians must come first!
Hush Alden we know it’s you
So get yourself naturalized, if its so important to you. Or do you just like slinging mud?
You are so brave and committed you can’t sign your name but want to vote and run for politics.
Really, who is interested in this group of malcontents. Nothing to offer Cayman.
as a white british male .caymanian paper holder i would never want to see that happen.i never came here to see this place become the same shit show as the u.k.thats why i love this place.
