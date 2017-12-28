Opposition promises public input for 2018

(CNS): The opposition leader has said that he and his colleagues will begin a series of fact-finding meetings in all districts in the New Year to find “workable, affordable and acceptable solutions to overcoming the challenges and seizing the opportunities” that he believes will present themselves over the next year. In his New Year’s message Ezzard Miller said the opposition was committed to a new form of governance founded on participatory democracy, where all Caymanians will be given a voice over the decisions made by government.

He said the opposition would continue to work with the people, giving the public a chance and the responsibility necessary to becoming fully involved in the process of governing.

Miller pointed to the opportunities and challenges that he believes the country faces, from improving education and healthcare to tackling the problems presented by the current pension regime and local unemployment. He also raised concerns about the government’s 2018/19 budget that begins on 1 January stating that it “offers neither hope nor opportunity for Caymanians”.

“We will work to correct the impediments created by the current coalition government made up of the remnants of the PPM, the remnants of the UDP/CDP and some Independents,” he said. ” Unfortunately, this budget relies on incremental increases or reductions in the same old tried and failed strategies, while avoiding any bold new strategies that might succeed in making life better for Caymanians.

“We should not let this discourage us, however. While we will have to live within the constraints of this law for the next two years, but, there is much that we, the Opposition, with your help and support can do to influence necessary changes by the government for the betterment of Cayman and Caymanians,” he added.

As well as of the challenges of ensuring new legislation benefits all Caymanians and not just a selected minority or inward investors, Miller spoke about the need to overhaul and improve the existing legal framework around pensions, healthcare and employment.

Miller also said the opposition would be pressing government in 2018 to produce a development supporting economic plan and find a way to put the control of the local economy back in the hands of Caymanians, and that they would be pushing for an integrity commission to stamp out corruption at all levels of society, including in the political arena, the civil service, and the private sector.

