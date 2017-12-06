Operation Winter Guardian targeting drunk drivers
(CNS): Drunk drivers will be among the main targets of this year’s annual police holiday safety campaign. The crackdown on crime, particularly on the roads, will get underway this weekend with an increase in high-visibility RCIPS patrols and traffic stops on various roads around the Cayman Islands. Operation Winter Guardian aims to reduce traffic collisions, crack down on drunk drivers and a public awareness campaign providing information and safety tips. “The large number of social events during the holiday season often results in more people driving under the influence, and more serious traffic collisions,” said Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence.
“Our annual holiday safety campaign, together with the anti-drunk driving initiatives of our partners, helps to manage this increased activity and deter drunk driving and other traffic offenses,” he added.
The traffic unit will also be focusing on offenses such as driving with illegal tint, driving unlicensed and uninsured vehicles, and illegal parking in disabled parking spaces. Partnering with the National Drug Council to facilitate their annual Designated Driver and New Year’s Eve Purple Ribbon Bus campaigns, the police are hopeful they can have an impact on reducing collisions, which have shown no sign of falling recently.
“Last New Year’s Eve, 2016, there were no DUIs recorded. This positive accomplishment comes in large part as a result of these campaigns, and we expect the positive results to continue this year,” CI Spence added, as he urged people to work together to prevent any tragedies on the road this holiday season
The Designated Driver Campaign, an initiative of local restaurants which provide any designated driver of a party with complimentary soft drinks throughout the evening, began on 1 December and continues throughout the holiday season.
The New Year’s Eve Purple Ribbon Bus Service is organised on an annual basis to provide regular free bus service between West Bay and Bodden Town on New Year’s Eve from 9:00pm to 4:00am. During those times, occasional service will also be provided to East End and North Side. The service will also be offered in Cayman Brac for the first time this year.
Operation Winter Guardian will run from Friday, 8 December, to Monday, 1 January.
Thats the cheesiest operation name ever. RCIPS out here thinking they the Avengers XD
Whilst I appreciate road safety and ending drunk driving but what I am trying to get my head around are the following: serious crimes are up, why not send resources to protect and serve in areas that are known as bad areas i.e. Eastern Avenue just found I getting almost beaten to death. Tourists areas to ensure our visitors are safe i.e. one rape on SMB and an almost rape in WB. Uninsured bikes on the roads i.e. rogue bikers last weekend. Burgaleries, i.e. homes being broken into.
Why not plant undercover officers to patrol SMB and GT. Show police presence (marked cars) in residential areas (the ones that can’t afford security guards and gated community) and in the business district.
I believe these small suggestions would keep the community safe, more people would go out and support the restaurants, stores, instead of staying home and in the process, they would catch the DUI drivers.
Excellent RCIPS! This campaign of getting these drunk drivers off the road together with other traffic violators is a definite step in the right direction. These continual road traffic accidents due to drink/drugs must be stamped out once and for all. The unnecessary deaths due to these incompetent idiots on the road is appalling. Yes, I agree, a much needed regular bus service will help immensely in cutting down these DUI offenders but there still will be the drunks that would rather drive. RCIPS needs to have the backing of the Courts to heavily fine and take away the licenses of these offenders for a substantial amount of time. In fact, their vehicles should be confiscated just like vehicles/boats that are caught carrying drugs. This will be a huge deterrent for these DUI offenders. Hit them where it hurts most. No one wants their car taken away. This way you will see a massive drop in drunk drivers. I would love to return to the Traffic Department and have the opportunity to lead this team in this operation.
How about being the Islands/people guardian year round , not winter guardian. .
My wife drives much better after I’ve had a few drinks.
They worried about drunk drivers when gangs of rouge bikers are allowed to roam free?
The rouge is very worrying in a homophobic island
The buses need to run all year round, end of problem…up and down SMB for a dollar or two each way..will cut your problem just like that.
The people that live on SMB are not the ones that need an affordable bus service.
Very few of us live on SMB, but we do visit the bars and restaurants alongside smartypants
Unfortunately the Caymanian families that own and operate the Jamaican run Taxi companies, have opposed these efforts – including a free bar-consortium-arranged bus service from West Bay to George Town after closing. All the stakeholders need to be part of the discussion, including the LLB!
