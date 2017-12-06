Operation Winter Guardian targeting drunk drivers

(CNS): Drunk drivers will be among the main targets of this year’s annual police holiday safety campaign. The crackdown on crime, particularly on the roads, will get underway this weekend with an increase in high-visibility RCIPS patrols and traffic stops on various roads around the Cayman Islands. Operation Winter Guardian aims to reduce traffic collisions, crack down on drunk drivers and a public awareness campaign providing information and safety tips. “The large number of social events during the holiday season often results in more people driving under the influence, and more serious traffic collisions,” said Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence.

“Our annual holiday safety campaign, together with the anti-drunk driving initiatives of our partners, helps to manage this increased activity and deter drunk driving and other traffic offenses,” he added.

The traffic unit will also be focusing on offenses such as driving with illegal tint, driving unlicensed and uninsured vehicles, and illegal parking in disabled parking spaces. Partnering with the National Drug Council to facilitate their annual Designated Driver and New Year’s Eve Purple Ribbon Bus campaigns, the police are hopeful they can have an impact on reducing collisions, which have shown no sign of falling recently.

“Last New Year’s Eve, 2016, there were no DUIs recorded. This positive accomplishment comes in large part as a result of these campaigns, and we expect the positive results to continue this year,” CI Spence added, as he urged people to work together to prevent any tragedies on the road this holiday season

The Designated Driver Campaign, an initiative of local restaurants which provide any designated driver of a party with complimentary soft drinks throughout the evening, began on 1 December and continues throughout the holiday season.

The New Year’s Eve Purple Ribbon Bus Service is organised on an annual basis to provide regular free bus service between West Bay and Bodden Town on New Year’s Eve from 9:00pm to 4:00am. During those times, occasional service will also be provided to East End and North Side. The service will also be offered in Cayman Brac for the first time this year.

Operation Winter Guardian will run from Friday, 8 December, to Monday, 1 January.

