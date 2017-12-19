Offshore law firm goes after press in Paradise Papers hack

(CNS Business): The law firm which was the victim of a hack in which millions of documents about their clients’ offshore financial affairs were exposed is taking legal action against the BBC and the Guardian. Both media organisations have stated that they will defend the breach of confidence proceedings instigated by Appleby, which has also demanded that they hand over the documents they used in the various reports about what has become known as the Paradise Papers. Appleby’s position is that the hack was a criminal act in which confidential legal documents were stolen and they need to take legal action to ascertain what was actually taken.

Category: Caribbean, UK, World News