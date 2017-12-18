No justification for Dart tunnel extension

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority denied the application by one of Dart’s companies, Cayman Shores Development Ltd, to extend the West Bay Road tunnel by around 195 feet because the developer had not justified the need for the extension. Minutes from the 22 November CPA meeting show that the board had “resolved to refuse planning permission” because the applicant had “failed to demonstrate sufficient reason for extending the underpass”. The CPA has, however, granted the request to move and consolidate the beach access point in the area.

The controversial tunnel is one of two that the islands’ largest developer has constructed in order to link his flagship town at Camana Bay with the growing land acreage he now owns on Seven Mile Beach. While the first tunnel across the Esterley Tibbetts Highway faced limited opposition, the second tunnel across the West Bay Road has proved highly controversial. Not only is this tunnel far narrower and lower than the one across the ETH, it also presented a number of concerns over safety during construction and has blocked beach access.

While the decision to refuse the application to extend the tunnel from just over 400 feet to 600 feet did not find favour with the planning board, it did grant permission at the last planning meeting for the Cayman Shores application to consolidate the beach access points that the tunnel already blocks to one location.

There should be two 6-foot wide public rights of way as part of the existing development, one along the north edges of the Royal Palms parcel and one on the edge of the Coral Caymanian parcel, but they have been blocked by the tunnel. The developer has now been given permission to combine and relocate them to the southern edge of the Royal Palms site, creating a single 12-foot direct public access point.

The tunnel construction, which is nearing completion, is part of Dart’s continued and expansive development. It is understood that the CPA has also paved the way for Dart to add another two floors to a parking garage at Camana Bay, the heart of Dart’s overall development project.

The next issue likely to cause controversy regarding the ongoing development is the proposal for another 5-star hotel on Seven Mile Beach. Plans for that project depend on the removal of beachrock at the location to create a sandy beach, Dart spokespersons have stated in the past. A coastal works application is still with Cabinet.

Wayne Panton, the minister with responsibility for the environment in the previous administration, was opposed to the idea for a number of conservation reasons. He also had significant concerns about setting a precedent that could pave the way for other coastal works on Seven Mile Beach, putting the jewel in Cayman’s tourism crown at severe risk.

However, with much less concern among the current Cabinet and an environment minister that appears to have little interest in or any knowledge about conservation, previous stumbling blocks to Dart’s plan appear to have been removed and the project may very well be given the green light in the New Year.

Category: development, Local News