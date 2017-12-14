New York judge cuts ex-CIFA official’s jail time
(CNS): The former general secretary of the Cayman Islands Football Association, Costas Takkas (61), has had his jail time cut by ten months after a federal judge in New York credited the ten months he spent behind bars in Switzerland toward the fifteen-month term handed down in October for his part in the FIFA corruption scandal. The former Cayman football executive worked as Jeff Webb’s attaché when the former CIFA president was also VP of FIFA. Takkas admitted helping Webb launder $3 million taken in bribes when he was at the helm of CONCACAF.
Takkas, who has also been ordered to pay $3 million in restitution, is likely to be a freed in the coming days as he began serving his time in October. He is still barred from holding any leadership positions with the Caribbean Football Union, the Confederation of North Central America and Caribbean Association Football, or the sport’s international organiser, FIFA.
Takkas’ attorney appealed the original sentence to the Second Circuit, according to a report on Law 360, and urged the judge to credit Takkas with the time served, arguing that without an amended judgment, the Bureau of Prisons would stick to the 15-month sentence outlined in the original judgment.
Takkas was born in Cyprus and holds both dual UK-Greek nationality but he also has Caymanian status. Once he is released from the US prison where he is being held, he is expected to be deported to Britain.
So he could still become President of the Greek Football Federation or any of the other Football Federations where he wasn’t caught stealing?
Can someone at Immigration please start the process to revoke his Cayman status. Is there any local charges pending against him? If there is he should be deported to the CI tried and status revoke based on his us conviction. All those involved in this scandal have embarrassed the CI and owe the CI an apology, including CIFA members who still refuse to give government the information from their so called audit
They must think everyone are donkeys like them.
You better hope he wasnt part of the 2003 McKeeva status giveaway because if he was no conviction will affect his status. You will not be able to take his status away!
Oh the “justice system”! After causing so much harm to the sport he is likely to go home in a few days? What about the $3 million restitution payment?
What a mockery!!!
Don’t come back here Costas, you’re not welcome.
Funny how white collar crime works. You steal $100 bucks from one guy in the street you get ten years in prison. Steal millions of dollars from thousands of people and you get 15 months.
Why the big grin on his face. Does he not have no shame.!!!! SHAME!!! SHAME!!! SHAME!!!
