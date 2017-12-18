New order cuts sentence for sex intruder

(CNS): A local man who was sentenced on Friday for his third sexual offence against women that involved him breaking into their homes was handed a six-year term by visiting judge, Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop, after she reduced the jail time by a year but imposed a 7-year sexual harm prevention order after his release. Ronnie Rodney Ebanks (49) has effectively become Cayman’s first registered sex offender, as he will be forced to comply with a number of rules and once released, he will be closely monitored in order to protect women from his repeated sexual offending.

Ebanks was convicted in September of indecent assault after he broke into a unit at the Christopher Columbus condos on Seven Mile Beach and entered the bedroom of the resident, who was a visitor from the United States. He woke the victim up, forced her to touch his penis and fondled her. Although he was not armed, he told the woman he had a gun. She nevertheless refused to comply and shouted at Ebanks to stop, and he soon left the apartment.

The woman did not know Ebanks and could not identify him because it was dark, but he was arrested and later charged because his DNA was found in the woman’s apartment and on her clothes where he had touched her.

During the sentencing hearing the court heard that this was Ebanks’ third offence of this nature. The judge said it was a “serious pattern of re-offending” and he presented a danger to women, but that something had to be done to try and rehabilitate him. She said efforts must be made as previous lengthy sentences had not prevented him from targetting women. She reflected on the victim impact statement provided to the court, which described the victim’s ongoing suffering since the incident in February. The woman stated that she has not returned to her holiday home in Cayman since the attack and said she was unlikely to ever return to the islands.

The judge said it was an appropriate case for the imposition of the prevention order, which is a new tool introduced earlier this year through amendments to the Penal Code. She told the court that, given his age and the fact that he now has a heart condition, the sentence of seven years that she would have imposed without the order was reduced to six years in prison, but she then directed that the sexual harm prevention order be implemented on his release date for a further seven years. The order includes a ban on Ebanks ever entering any residential premises after dark without explicit invitation and ensures close supervision of his behaviour after his release.

Describing him as a sexual predator and a danger to women, Justice McDonald-Bishop said he had gone to prison time and again but there was no improvement in his conduct. She recommended that Ebanks be assessed to try and find out why he continued to offend in this way.

