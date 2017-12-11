NCC chair silent over departure

(CNS): Cayman’s environment is facing yet another blow with confirmation from Christine Rose-Smyth that she has resigned from chair of the National Conservation Council. She told CNS that she did not want to comment on her reasons for stepping down but her departure comes at a time when government has made it clear that it will be watering down the National Conservation Law as the environment becomes the main casualty of the new administration. Rose-Smyth recently revealed that, despite several requests, she had struggled to get a meeting with either Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour or the premier following announcements that the law was going to be redrafted.

CNS contacted the ministry about the departure of Rose-Smyth, but there has been no response from Seymour or his ministry councillor, Capt Eugene Ebanks, whom he designated to oversee environmental issues.

Jennifer Ahearn, the chief officer in the ministry with responsibility for the environment, said Cabinet was in the process of finding a replacement.

“We can confirm that we have received a letter from Christine Rose-Smyth tendering her resignation as chair of the National Conservation Council (NCC). She has not given any reason for her resignation and we cannot speculate on why she has resigned,” Ahearn said. She also confirmed that “a multi-stakeholder committee to review the National Conservation Law is expected to convene in the New Year”.

During the last Legislative Assembly meeting, Seymour, who made it clear that he knows very little about, and has little interest in, environmental issues but was nevertheless quick to criticise the legislation, stated that the chair of the NCC would be invited to be part of the review but it is now not clear if that would include Rose-Smyth.

A former lawyer who has been a long-time advocate for the environment, Rose-Smyth is an orchid expert who has often stated that the main threat to biodiversity in the Cayman Islands, both long-term and immediate, is the human impact on primary habitat, as land conservation had lagged behind marine conservation until the passage of the conservation law.

However, the Premier Alden McLaughlin’s recent comments about the legislation, describing it as “ridiculous” and Seymour’s lack of enthusiasm for the law has signaled that, despite the advances made under the previous minister, Wayne Panton, who was a genuine champion for conservation, the government is likely to be taking retrograde steps.

Panton recently told CNS of his bitter disappointment over the current administration’s misleading comments about the legislation and that the new minister appeared to be “against the environment rather than for it”. Describing the attitudes in parliament now as an “about-face”, he noted just a few years ago the historic law had the unanimous backing of politicians, but that a truly “pro-Caymanian” piece of legislation was facing an unwarranted backlash based on “fake facts”.

Category: Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Science & Nature