National Trust to step up conservation efforts

(CNS): The National Trust of the Cayman Islands has plans to step up conservation efforts in 2018 with the purchase of more land that it can protect for future generations in the face of growing challenges to the Cayman Islands’ natural resources. With so many threats to indigenous flora and fauna, the Trust is launching a focused campaign to boost its Land Reserve Fund to acquire important sites and protect endangered habitats. As the current administration appears to have declared war on the National Conservation Law, less than four years after it was passed with unanimous support, the Trust’s mission is more important than ever for local conservation.

“The Trust has some challenging goals to meet in order continue preserving native habitats in the Cayman Islands where so many indigenous but endangered species of trees, plants, birds and animals live,” the Trust stated this week, as it announced plans to increase fundraising in order to acquire more land. The Trust’s Environmental Programmes Manager, Stuart Mailer, said “Without action, survival of Cayman’s native wild plants and animals cannot be guaranteed, but we need the help of the community.”

Although the National Trust has a vibrant and high-profile heritage programme that helps keep Cayman’s heritage and culture alive, it is also the only charity based in Cayman the works to protect undeveloped land. The money raised for the land fund is used “wisely, prudently and effectively” to conserve important habitat in perpetuity, officials said.

The Trust currently owns, manages and protects a diverse range of pristine and wild habitats across all three islands, protecting them from development. But given the pace of change, there is a pressing need to acquire more wild areas before they completely disappear.

“Unless we work quickly to set aside land for preservation, our indigenous species will be lost forever. But we still have the chance to make the Cayman Islands more resilient to this change by continuing to work on creating a system of protected areas,” Mailer said.

With help from donors, the National Trust plans to acquire more “high priority” environmental areas for protection under its legislation. The aim is to protect bio diverse sensitive areas and the Trust hopes to purchase land in some of the important areas where it already owns land to shore up the protection and conservation. The Central Mangrove Wetland, the Mastic Forest and the Salina Reserve on Grand Cayman, the Parrot Reserve on Cayman Brac and the Booby Pond on Little Cayman are all critical habitats that the Trust already manages and is seeking to expand on.

The significance of protecting these types of habitat has been illustrated with the successful preservation of species which were thought to be lost. The Mastic Forest comprises the largest contiguous area of primary evergreen forest on Grand Cayman, which is almost undisturbed.It has retained the high biodiversity that has evolved over the last two million years and the discovery there of an endemic variety of the black mastic tree (Terminalia eriostachya), which was thought to be extinct, demonstrates the importance of protecting land from the bulldozer.

The Mastic Forest is one of several habitats that is critical to future conservation of local biodiversity and it remains a high priority for the Trust to acquire more land, but to do that it needs more funding. And that also means raising awareness and educating people about why the Trust needs the money and why it’s important.

To do this, the Trust team hosts a wide range of activities, such as giving talks and lectures within schools and colleges and at public events, working with scientists to assess and identify the most essential areas of land for preservation, and taking the public on organised walks along nature trails, such as the iconic Mastic Trail, so they can better understand the importance of these areas as well as enjoy their natural beauty. The team also carries out surveys and environmental studies, which are essential to monitoring and understanding how the scope of Cayman’s biodiversity is changing.

“The team at the National Trust work tirelessly to understand, identify and preserve the areas of land that are crucial to ensuring the unique and diverse range of plants, trees and creatures that we have here in Cayman,” said Trust director Christina Pineda. “Education plays a huge part in the work we are doing, and we need the next generations of Caymanians to be as passionate, if not more passionate, about maintaining the crucial balance between preservation and development.”

Planning a new and varied programme of events and activities for next year focusing on fund-raising and education, she said that the Trust would raise its profile in 2018.

Anyone who wants to learn more about the how to help the Trust or get further information about the work of the Land Reserve Fund become a Friend or a benefactor, call 749-1126 on or visit the office at the Family Park in South Sound and talk to one of the team.

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature