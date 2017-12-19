Mugger gets 3 years in face of long rap sheet

(CNS): A local man who mugged two women in a church car park in January was jailed Friday for three years after pleading guilty to the crime. Terrence Tex Bryan (30) admitted using force to take a 14-carat gold chain from one of the women outside the Elmslie Memorial Church in George Town. Bryan was one of two men involved in the street robbery but the second offender has never been caught. The court heard that Bryan has more than 60 previous convictions after his first run-in with the law when he was just 15 years old.

Reviewing the facts of the case, Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop said that Bryan and another unidentified man had jumped up from behind parked cars in the early hours of the morning and grabbed the women and demanded their valuables. The second man had hit one of the women but Bryan told the man to stop and not hurt the victims.

Bryan admitted his part in the crime from the moment of his arrest but had denied being the instigator of the mugging or that he had agreed to any violence.

Bryan has a long history with the criminal justice system, with 63 convictions since he was a teenager. His background was revealed as one of delinquency, with a volatile family situation, and has already spent a good deal of his life in prison. He was described as seeing crime as a means to an end and burglary was his normal mode of operation rather than mugging.

Despite his long rap sheet and his high risk of re-offending, the judge considered a number of mitigating as well as the obvious aggravating factors, before arriving at the three-year term, reduced from four and a half years as a result of his guilty plea. The judge said he had been incarcerated many times for dishonesty and should have been deterred from graduating to robbery.

As she delivered her sentence ruling, Justice McDonald-Bishop said the court did not “view anyone as beyond redemption” and noted that there had been clear evidence of Bryan attempting to go straight before this lapse. She handed down what she said was a reasonable and proportionate jail term and told Bryan he should be smiling, as the jail time could have been higher in different circumstances but that his “luck was going to run out soon”.

She pointed to his remorse and the willingness he had shown to change as hopeful for his future, despite his criminal history. The judge also ordered the time Bryan had served on remand since his arrest to be taken into account.

