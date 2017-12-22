Ministers & MLAs deliver Christmas messages via CIGTV
(CNS): Several of the Cayman Islands legislators have taken to the government’s television station this year to send out their Christmas messages to constituents. Using CIGTV, ministers and MLAs from across the political divide wished the people well for the season and urged them to think of the less fortunate. The Cayman Islands Fire Service has also used the government station to present safety tips for the holiday season.
See the messages here
I stopped listening to public officials giving Christmas messages years ago, they are not sincere and meaningless. It is about their own public image only.
Is this a joke? Our minister for finance, who isn’t minded to do a darn thing to help those in poverty and being thrown out of their homes, actually having a laugh at their expense. What the heck’s wrong with the guy? He’s a rich man, how about giving a thought to the poor? I’m getting sick and tired of these fat cats (including our premier) sponging off the public whilst doing zero to address the needs of the less well off. I wonder if any of them has ever had a partner called Jacob Marley? Just a thought!
Why don’t he do something more useful….
Looking forward to another three years of gifts from Alden to all but Caymanians.
