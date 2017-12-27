McLaughlin ‘proud’ of Unity government
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has stated that not only is he proud of the work of his previous administration but he is also proud of the people in his new National Unity team despite the fact that he is sharing power with his former arch political rival, McKeeva Bush, and that two of his key former Cabinet members lost seats in the May general election. In his Christmas message Alden McLaughlin took credit for the “solid foundation” laid by the last PPM led government, which he said had sorted government finances and left a growing economy. He added, “I am proud too of the men and women who make up the new Government of National Unity. “
The premier said, “We are ambitious for Cayman and for our Caymanian people and this is displayed in the many initiatives contained in our first two-year budget; a budget that focuses on education, national security, mental health, and improving the social fabric of our islands, as well as supporting a growing economy. We are seeing the fantastic progress on our new airport and we all look forward to seeing the remaining sections open. We are also seeing the progress made on our road infrastructure and on a new waste management system that includes recycling, composting and waste to energy.”
Along with his Christmas wishes to Cayman McLaughlin said there were “exciting times” for the country.
See the full Christmas message below from CIGTV:
Category: Politics
The Premier is XXXX. Who really thought we would live to see the day but he would do anything just so he could hold on to the title Premier. It is obvious that he and his unity government don’t give a rats behind about us. Heck they are so efficient they could not even pick up the garbage on time. What a legacy to leave behind. I respect and encourage Roy McTaggart and Barbara Connolly, but the rest of them is like him- noise makers.
7
1
Shame on you…Your liberal work permit and PR policy has resulted in any decent job on the island being gone forever on the issue of the first permit. Employers barely bother going through the motions for the rubber stamp process…merely need to pay the fee. I used to think you actually were oblivious to the harm your policies were doing but the extent of the damage is too great for even the most mentally challenged to miss. You must have some foreign benefactor pulling your strings. And shame on the rest of the MLA’s too greedy and timid not to speak out on behalf of your people while this man gives away their futures.
8
2
This man lives in cloud cuckoo land, the island is disappearing under a mountain of trash, the sea front is a disgrace with rubbish and debris from the storm a few weeks ago just left in situ. I am waiting for an American tourist to fall over the smashed plant pot opposite The so called craft market and sue the CIG. Maybe then the place might get cleaned up.
6
1
Really??? Take a look around you sir. Your country is riddled with crime, more drunk people driving than they are sober, garbage can’t get collected, people can’t get decent jobs, the cost of living is way to high, the education system is in disarray… and you are proud of your Unity Government??? For what??? What have you accomplished???
9
1