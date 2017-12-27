McLaughlin ‘proud’ of Unity government

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has stated that not only is he proud of the work of his previous administration but he is also proud of the people in his new National Unity team despite the fact that he is sharing power with his former arch political rival, McKeeva Bush, and that two of his key former Cabinet members lost seats in the May general election. In his Christmas message Alden McLaughlin took credit for the “solid foundation” laid by the last PPM led government, which he said had sorted government finances and left a growing economy. He added, “I am proud too of the men and women who make up the new Government of National Unity. “

The premier said, “We are ambitious for Cayman and for our Caymanian people and this is displayed in the many initiatives contained in our first two-year budget; a budget that focuses on education, national security, mental health, and improving the social fabric of our islands, as well as supporting a growing economy. We are seeing the fantastic progress on our new airport and we all look forward to seeing the remaining sections open. We are also seeing the progress made on our road infrastructure and on a new waste management system that includes recycling, composting and waste to energy.”

Along with his Christmas wishes to Cayman McLaughlin said there were “exciting times” for the country.

