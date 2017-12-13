Jury acquits women in Fete shooting case

(CNS): A jury acquitted two West Bay women of all the counts against them in what the crown had presented as a feud-fuelled gang-related case of violence against two men last February. But the five men and two women of the jury panel convicted both the male defendants of GBH with intent, although they were found not guilty of the attempted murder of Daniel Bennett and Carlney Campbell. Tashika Mothen walked free from court after she was acquitted of a list of charges, from threats to kill to attempted murder, having taken the stand in her own defence and denied the allegations. Prosecutors had painted her as a protagonist alongside her husband in the violent incident but had failed to prove their case.

Although Daniella Tibbetts remained silent throughout the trial, choosing not to take the witness stand, the jury acquitted her of possession of the Colt 45 that was used in the shooting, demonstrating that they did not believe the crown’s assertion that Tibbetts must have known that the weapon had been hidden in her toilet cistern.

Tibbetts is currently serving a 16-month sentence in Fairbanks for smuggling 3ozs of ganja into HMP Northward hidden in her baby’s diapers, but she is expected to be released soon.

Malik Mothen was convicted of two counts of grievous bodily harm but was acquitted on the attempted murder and firearms charges.

Kashwayne Hewitt, who wept quietly in the dock after he was acquitted of the more serious charge of attempted murder, was also convicted of GBH. He has already admitted the possession of the unlicensed firearm.

The visiting judge in the case, Justice Roger Chapple, commended the jury for their diligence and hard work in what was a long and relatively complex trial, before discharging both Tibbetts and Tashika Mothen and remanding the men in custody until their sentencing, scheduled for later today.

