Jury acquits women in Fete shooting case
(CNS): A jury acquitted two West Bay women of all the counts against them in what the crown had presented as a feud-fuelled gang-related case of violence against two men last February. But the five men and two women of the jury panel convicted both the male defendants of GBH with intent, although they were found not guilty of the attempted murder of Daniel Bennett and Carlney Campbell. Tashika Mothen walked free from court after she was acquitted of a list of charges, from threats to kill to attempted murder, having taken the stand in her own defence and denied the allegations. Prosecutors had painted her as a protagonist alongside her husband in the violent incident but had failed to prove their case.
Although Daniella Tibbetts remained silent throughout the trial, choosing not to take the witness stand, the jury acquitted her of possession of the Colt 45 that was used in the shooting, demonstrating that they did not believe the crown’s assertion that Tibbetts must have known that the weapon had been hidden in her toilet cistern.
Tibbetts is currently serving a 16-month sentence in Fairbanks for smuggling 3ozs of ganja into HMP Northward hidden in her baby’s diapers, but she is expected to be released soon.
Malik Mothen was convicted of two counts of grievous bodily harm but was acquitted on the attempted murder and firearms charges.
Kashwayne Hewitt, who wept quietly in the dock after he was acquitted of the more serious charge of attempted murder, was also convicted of GBH. He has already admitted the possession of the unlicensed firearm.
The visiting judge in the case, Justice Roger Chapple, commended the jury for their diligence and hard work in what was a long and relatively complex trial, before discharging both Tibbetts and Tashika Mothen and remanding the men in custody until their sentencing, scheduled for later today.
Until the next time and another waste of tax payers time. Welcome to the future Cayman.
All delightful sounding people.
I’m afraid this won’t be the last time you will hear & read about these characters.
They are so entrenched into this type of lifestyle – that changing for the better, would be an abnormality.
Here we go again. Staying indoors for a while…
Cayman is too small for this Gang Banging, wanna-be if you wanna slang and throw up signs we got other countries, little puppies compare to the real bloods,crips, Los Zetas, Ms-13 etc. Cayman Islands is Beautiful Islands tarnish by these foolish people, claiming to be from the hard side when we had free education and all you wanted is to hold guns and do criminal activities them blame our system for lack of employment. thats the problem now, People could make better choices but choose to be a “badman/woman”. smh if only they could just be a better person and maybe Cayman wouldnt be as bad as it is now.
Its Never to late to start over , both of you young women ! get your act together , gangsters are losers and will never beat the system , think of your future without hanging with the bad boys , get a job and settle down , don’t look back .
I can testify to that! I was a old OG and if any one knows the truth about that life style, it’s a waste of time and effort. Only a sad outcome is awaiting those that think its the way to go!
There parents need to take the four of them in the backyard and and five fhem a good hiding! Probably can’t even spell ” gagster” no ambition is what I call it.
Pfft!
The main reason the men engage in this lifestyle is to attract women – as they tend to get turned on by these types of men at that age – yes, even the “good girls”.
If anything, we should be offering good advice to the fellas.
