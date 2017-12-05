Immigration collects $67k in admin fines over 5 months

(CNS): The enforcement division of the immigration department collected CI$67,457.50 in administrative fines between 1 July and 24 November after investigating 289 infractions, including people overstaying and bosses employing people outside the terms of a work permit. The enforcement division is responsible for the investigation, detection and prosecution of immigration offences and breaches of the law and it works closely with the RCIPS, customs and the Department of Labour and Pension (DLP). Officials said the joint operations continue to yield valuable intelligence and have resulted in arrests and charges for various offences.

“We are committed to identifying, investigating and dismantling vulnerabilities regarding the country’s border and the interior.” Acting Deputy Chief Immigration Officer, Jeremy Scott said. “The Enforcement Division dedicates all of its resources and law enforcement efforts to ensure that compliance with the law is carried out on a daily basis. We continue to encourage members of the public to be diligent in their awareness of illegal activity and to always report breaches of the law.”

Since 1 July, 102 people were arrested for overstaying their authorisation to remain on island and 64 employers were arrested for employing people outside the terms and conditions of a work permit, 29 of which were charged. Forty expatriate workers were also arrested for working outside the terms and conditions of their permit, and 80 people were arrested for other immigration offences, including making a false representation.

Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith explained that the enforcement arm of the department is divided into two teams. “The Enforcement Division deals primarily with patrols, investigations, Cuban migrant matters, asylum, repatriation and removal. Meanwhile, the Compliance Division deals primarily with referrals from the Work Permit Board, Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board and other internal sections within the department,” he said, adding that together the teams proactively engage in joint operations.

He also revealed that seven Cuban migrants were repatriated over the last five months and there now just 26 Cubans at the detention centre. Three of them are new arrivals, after their boat ran aground on Cayman Brac yesterday.

Anyone with information about immigration related offences is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-LEGALIM (1-800-534-2546), or email [email protected].

Category: Crime, Immigration