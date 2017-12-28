Health warning to drug users

A CNS reader writes: Users are largely unaware that incoming drugs are highly likely to have been already laced with potentially deadly, highly addictive, cheaper, internet mail-order synthetic opioids (in addition to the normal toxic production chemicals). Those in denial, or blindly trusting their dealer with their lives, are either high right now, or a soon to be casualty of the international drug economy.

GT Hospital should be stocking up on Naxoline injection kits, because the scourge of overdose victims is coming, if it isn’t already here. We’ve only been lucky if we’ve avoided this global problem so far. It only takes 2 milligrams of fentanyl, “the equivalent of a few grains of table salt”, to cause a fatal overdose.

According to US DoJ data, in Florida, seized marijuana from Jamaica and Mexico has been found to have been laced with other drugs, including PCP (phencyclidine) and crack cocaine for almost 20 years.

Category: Viewpoint