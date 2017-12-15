Gay marriage faces setback in Bermuda

(CNS): Bermuda’s Progressive Labour Party took a step back this week on marriage equality after the Senate passed a bill to ban same-sex marriage, six months after it was legalised, and replace it with domestic partnerships. Legislators said the change gave the LGBT community the benefits it has been asking for while retaining the traditional definition of marriage. Senator Crystal Casesar defended the bill, saying that it codified the rights of domestic partners but also acknowledged the reality of public opinion in Bermuda. “Society largely does not support same-sex marriage nor is it prepared to accept it at this time,” she said.

The opposition said it was unprecedented to strip the right to marriage after it had been granted.

However, on this issue Bermuda is still streets ahead of Cayman, which has no legislative protections at all for same-sex couples who want to marry or have a civil partnership. Over the last few years members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community here have not only had to face the fact that equitable treatment regarding their right to marry someone they love appears to be a long way off, they have also faced significant derision in the parliament.

The news from Bermuda was picked up around the world as the British Overseas Territory is believed to be the first jurisdiction to pass the legislation and then overturn it.

According to officials, it will not roll back same-sex marriages that have already taken place. However, this development will impact the cruise trade, which had begun offering same-sex wedding ceremonies on ships since the law passed in May. Officials in Bermuda have also raised concerns about the impact of the backward step on the overall tourism product.

The original legislation that paved the way for same-sex marriage was a result of the case of Bermudian native Winston Godwin and his Canadian fiancé Greg DeRoche, who won the right to marry.

The Rainbow Alliance of Bermuda, a local activist group representing the interests of the LGBT community there, said it was disappointed but unsurprised at the change in the law.

“This legislation creates a ‘watered down’ version of rights, leading to a separate-but-equal status under the law. Ultimately, no separate-but-equal measure allows for equality or justice,” the organisation said on its website.

