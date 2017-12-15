Gay marriage faces setback in Bermuda
(CNS): Bermuda’s Progressive Labour Party took a step back this week on marriage equality after the Senate passed a bill to ban same-sex marriage, six months after it was legalised, and replace it with domestic partnerships. Legislators said the change gave the LGBT community the benefits it has been asking for while retaining the traditional definition of marriage. Senator Crystal Casesar defended the bill, saying that it codified the rights of domestic partners but also acknowledged the reality of public opinion in Bermuda. “Society largely does not support same-sex marriage nor is it prepared to accept it at this time,” she said.
The opposition said it was unprecedented to strip the right to marriage after it had been granted.
However, on this issue Bermuda is still streets ahead of Cayman, which has no legislative protections at all for same-sex couples who want to marry or have a civil partnership. Over the last few years members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community here have not only had to face the fact that equitable treatment regarding their right to marry someone they love appears to be a long way off, they have also faced significant derision in the parliament.
The news from Bermuda was picked up around the world as the British Overseas Territory is believed to be the first jurisdiction to pass the legislation and then overturn it.
According to officials, it will not roll back same-sex marriages that have already taken place. However, this development will impact the cruise trade, which had begun offering same-sex wedding ceremonies on ships since the law passed in May. Officials in Bermuda have also raised concerns about the impact of the backward step on the overall tourism product.
The original legislation that paved the way for same-sex marriage was a result of the case of Bermudian native Winston Godwin and his Canadian fiancé Greg DeRoche, who won the right to marry.
The Rainbow Alliance of Bermuda, a local activist group representing the interests of the LGBT community there, said it was disappointed but unsurprised at the change in the law.
“This legislation creates a ‘watered down’ version of rights, leading to a separate-but-equal status under the law. Ultimately, no separate-but-equal measure allows for equality or justice,” the organisation said on its website.
Category: Caribbean, World News
dont worry, be happy….😁😊 we dont smoke mariganja in mustookie
0
0
Bottom line: Gay marriage is just a ruse to water down the term “marriage” . The union of a man and woman to produce childen together is a powerful institution because it unites the man and woman in a unique way and binds both of them to a group of closely biologically related offspring. I’ve read that the original Brac born Kirkconnell (a bastard) called his sons together and broke a number of sticks in half. Then he took a bundle of the same number of sticks and asked them to do the same. None of them were able to break the bundle in half. He then said: “If you stand together as brothers no one will be able to beak you.” That is the power of family and marriage.
I am glad firstly, that Bermuda is compassionate enough to give comitted gay partners the legal protection of their own institution. I’m also glad that they are wise enough not to confuse it with the unique union of a man and a woman.
Secondly, it would be good to introduce the option of Covenant Marriage in Cayman. Strong marriages make strong families, and a strong Cayman Islands.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Covenant_marriage
0
0
Some countries are conservative in their views of marriage, and others are conservative (aka xenophobic / racist) in their views of acceptable race / creed / background of their future population – even at the clear risk of economic decline – hence Brexit / Trump / AFD / return of collective western far-right (aka white nationalism).
Sounds about fair.
– Whodatis
6
2
👍 agreed
Some are incapable of reasoning a balance solution where natural rights for all are addressed in a fair and equitable way. And this includes rights for children and parents.
Flared up emotions and self-centeredness seem to blind many on this issue.
Unison
0
0
The gay lifestyle is not sustainable to the existance of the human species. Just give the gay men a country and the gay women a country and in one generation they will be extinct. I dont hate gay people but i think this pro gay anti mankind agenda has gone on long enough! There are many countries u can go and live a happy gay life and marry the partner of your choice. Why do you entitled gays wanna force this on every country. Its not the norm. Most people only pretend to support gays for fear of being labled some nasty leftist title i.e homophobic
5
12
Here we go again with the “I don’t hate gay people but…” Human extinction is the best thing that could happen to this earth.
1
0
First of all, there are PLENTY of people having babies, so the human species is certainly not threatened.
Secondly, would you seriously expect gay Caymanians to have to move to another country to live, in order to have the right to marry someone they love?
I’m not gay, but I fully support their right to the same status as anyone else. They are absolutely not affecting me or my right to love who I want, so what right do I have to judge them?
Love is love – you can’t help who you love so don’t expect others to!
2
0
Adults will consent.
3
3
Adults will consent to discriminate on a minority because of their religion
3
1
I’ve commented so much on this topic I’m practically exhausted, but undaunted.
I have a rhetorical question, and I’m sure it’s been posed before. How and why do government parties in the Caribbean label themselves as “Progressives” and then run from LGBT issues, even in 2017?
I know that the Cayman Islands Government entertained the topic briefly when one – ONE – government Minister maturely discussed and supported it openly prior to the new government in May.
What irritates me is that while Anthony Eden rants and raves in the LA, and practically intimidates and controls every MLAs’ decision on the topic, I am sure many Caymanian constituents actually support LGBT equal rights, including Gay marriage, but are not allowed to express this for fear of retaliation.
Listen, I’m telling you, eventually the Government is going to have to come to grips with this and stop doing the yes-I’m-pro-LGBT-but-don’t-tell-Tony dance. Not only are there many LGBT Expats and Caymanians on this island, but there are many family and friends of theirs on this island as well who support their cause.
As it is, the Government seems to have a fear that if they legislate LGBT equality then they will lose all their “prosperity” (wealth) – which is irrational, and unrelated to say the least. In fact, most Gay people I know are quite wealthy. The way I see it, if the Government DOESN’T legislate LGBT rights, you’re certainly going to lose some of your prosperity when the European Commission blocks you and the lawsuits start coming in.
‘Cause guess what? Caymanian LGBT persons and their Allies are still Caymanian, and the CI Government won’t be able to intimidate, manipulate and dissuade them from their island-home forever. Which means, the LGBT cause is never going away.
12
9
You are giving Anthony Eden far too much credit, my friend.
Re: “In fact, most Gay people I know are quite wealthy.” … really guy? Lol!
Not only is that a ridiculous statement, to utilise as a supporting argument is beyond reprehensible.
– Who
Btw, most Jews I know are quite wealthy…except for those that are both the oldest groups and most discriminated against in the (supposed Jew safeheaven) state of Israel – the Ethiopians / East Africans.
0
1
A BERMUDAN ABOUT TURN
It appears even a left-wing political party saw an infringement or a threat pertaining to the RIGHTS of children, parents, people of faith, and fellow Bermudans. And hence the reason why they chose to overturn the same-sex marriage recognition law, and grant the LGBT community “benefits” instead.
That would make alot of sense.
CNS, how come the article does not mention the “benefits”? Curious to see a listing of them 🤔
8
11
“Left wing” government scared of getting voted out by the clearly conservative voters of the island, seems like a pretty simple reasoning as to why they went out of their way to adjust the laws to stay within the court ruling while creating a segregationist “separate-but-equal” system. Whether or not they found or saw an “infringement or a threat pertaining to the RIGHTS of children (according to your flawed assessments) , parents (I’d really love to hear how gay marriage infringes on the rights of parents), people of faith (as arbitrary as you are idiotic) and fellow Bermudans (as vague as you are idiotic)
If you actually believe the party is “left-wing” then I have a tower in Paris to sell to you, maybe you can sit on it and figure out why gay people like being gay so much
7
7
You stated, “people of faith (as arbitrary as you are idiotic) and fellow Bermudans (as vague as you are idiotic)”
Your words just show to us, how you are indeed a BIGOT.
Definition: “A person who is intolerant toward those holding different opinions.”
At least you are right with your first sentence 🙄 .. But I’m sure the Bermudan Senate (8/3) and House (24/10), have their reasons other than the populous.
0
0
Bigots and the religious fundamentalists will use this as some sort of validation for their claims and feel justified in their hatred, but for a second look at what it actually is
1- Bermuda (just like Cayman) is against gay marriage and refuse to acknowledge facts regarding the discrimination of it’s own citizens
2- A Bermudan (or Bermudian) challenged the laws and the treatment by the government in the name of preservation of morals and religion
3- The courts in Bermuda sided with with the man who challenged the law because legally they are being discriminated against by the government and current legal system and ruled he was entitled to the same rights as any other citizen
4- The government (specifically the legislature) responded by using a loophole in the ruling to use their authority to provide some rights in this new “separate-but-equal” Civil unions system that is being put in place (oxymoronic as usual, if they are equal why separate them in this instance? Other than bigotry of course)
To summarize, the government was forced to acknowledge they were discriminating against a minority, and in response in order to please their conservative votes and bigots unnecessarily segregated the population while toeing the line of legal discrimination.
I hope this is challenged in the courts again, as it will likely be struck down
This is not a victory for the religious majority or conservatives, it is a display as to how low persons will go to segregate one group from another in the name of arbitrary morals.
This is 2017 (almost 2018), let’s get over the whole Gay people thing, they have always existed and always will exist and deserve the same rights as anyone else.
Their relationships don’t affect you in any way, shape or form. They don’t encourage homosexuality, they don’t turn kids gay. They don’t prey on kids, and they certainly aren’t concerned with your marriages or lack thereof, why should you?
11
8
“Separate-but-equal” it’s almost like that was used on specific groups of people somewhere else in history, I just can’t put my Sub-Saharan African finger on it
Everyone can acknowledge that in the past “Separate-but-equal” was indeed separate, but far from equal, yet it is still the smart solution for some in today’s complex world.
Please tell be again that I can’t highlight similarities between the various cases of legal segregation around the world ( sometimes backed for religious reasons as well) and the current treatment of the LGBT community in the world.
Diogenes
7
6
A same sex union does not equal an opposite sex union. One can produce biologically related offspring and the other can not. We are each equal in being a unique and valuable creation of God. In every other respect we are unequal to each other in chraracteristics and abilities, attractiveness, intelligence, and so on.
0
0