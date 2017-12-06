Garbage piles fuel public health concerns
(CNS): Recent problems at the Department of Environmental Health relating to trouble with equipment and staff shortages appear to be causing a backlog on rubbish and recycling collection, raising concerns about public health. All over Grand Cayman in public places, garbage piles are growing and the issue is causing a stir on social media. Officials from DEH recently said that their collection schedule was back on track after technical problems with equipment, but the growing rubbish piles are an indication that things are not yet back to normal.
The department also revealed that it would begin its Christmas bulk waste collection schedule today, adding to the workload.
The growing public concerns about the waste problems around the island comes against a backdrop of overtime troubles at the department, which was an issue raised during Finance Committee. Officials have recently confirmed that an internal audit is now underway at the department to find out why the DEH is paying out so much overtime. A freeze on that pay has been in place for a few weeks and there are indications that this, alongside the technical equipment trouble, may be causing the delays in collections.
Meanwhile, concerns are growing about the public health risks as well as aesthetics, as large piles of bulk waste pile up on the roadside as residents anticipated the bulk collection, which appears to be getting off to a late start this weekend, garbage bins over-flow at tourist locations such as Smith Cove, and recycling at the supermarket drop-offs pile up.
Parent groups that contacted CNS as well as our commenters have all voiced worries over the increase in rats and other pests, as well as problems with dogs and cats ripping open garbage bags in the growing piles and how the waste in the streets looks to visitors during the busy season.
The issue of collection is another bone of contention, as many residents, especially in the eastern districts, insist that they are not receiving regular weekly collections any more, with some suggesting the collection has fallen to every two weeks at best.
Bulk waste removal was set to start today, officials said in a release, as they asked residents to place the larger garbage on the road side only on the specified dates for their districts.
1. EVERY commercial operation should be using a skip not bins. These can be shared across a complex if applicable.
2. EVERY residential complex of >3 units should be using a skip.
3. DoEH should exit the business of skip rental & clearing, grabber truck, etc. Leave this to the several private sector companies offering these services.
4. DoEH should focus their employees, equipment, management of individual household garbage collection and the recycling efforts.
Aside from the poor guys actually collecting the garbage, there are people in the DEH who should be very familiar with bulk management.
As a former government employee I know that the civil service is many times unfairly targetted. But, it has become painfully obvious that new management is needed in this department. It is asking too much to ask the persons who are preciding over the deterioration of its basic core function to be the ones to precide over fixing it.
A country is simply judged on it’s appearance by very many people, including the thousands that come here on cruise ships daily. It is time that we took this issue seriously. The “technical issues” which is official speak for BREAKDOWNS are an annual event. Is it that we do not stock the necessary critical spares, do not have efficient purchasing / shipping options, or simply have blown the budget, and do not have the money, OR, we have not got the required mechanics / electricians to keep up with the service work load. None of this is rocket science, but straightforward MANAGEMENT!!!
We look grubby in the mirror!
Sorry, but, why isn’t management over at DEH being held accountable for this?
What happen to the Director for the Department, Mr. Roydell Carter? Why is he so quiet on this topic?
Garbage hasn’t been collected from my neighborhood since November 8th!
Accountability??? Big Santa Belly Laugh….Ho Ho Ho…you haven’t been here long, have you?
It is high time government start privatizing many of its services. Then it will be able to fund for more important things (matters of life) – like buying more dump trucks and improving the waste management system 🤛
4
