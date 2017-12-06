Garbage piles fuel public health concerns
(CNS): Recent problems at the Department of Environmental Health relating to trouble with equipment and staff shortages appear to be causing a backlog on rubbish and recycling collection, raising concerns about public health. All over Grand Cayman in public places, garbage piles are growing and the issue is causing a stir on social media. Officials from DEH recently said that their collection schedule was back on track after technical problems with equipment, but the growing rubbish piles are an indication that things are not yet back to normal.
The department also revealed that it would begin its Christmas bulk waste collection schedule today, adding to the workload.
The growing public concerns about the waste problems around the island comes against a backdrop of overtime troubles at the department, which was an issue raised during Finance Committee. Officials have recently confirmed that an internal audit is now underway at the department to find out why the DEH is paying out so much overtime. A freeze on that pay has been in place for a few weeks and there are indications that this, alongside the technical equipment trouble, may be causing the delays in collections.
Meanwhile, concerns are growing about the public health risks as well as aesthetics, as large piles of bulk waste pile up on the roadside as residents anticipated the bulk collection, which appears to be getting off to a late start this weekend, garbage bins over-flow at tourist locations such as Smith Cove, and recycling at the supermarket drop-offs pile up.
Parent groups that contacted CNS as well as our commenters have all voiced worries over the increase in rats and other pests, as well as problems with dogs and cats ripping open garbage bags in the growing piles and how the waste in the streets looks to visitors during the busy season.
The issue of collection is another bone of contention, as many residents, especially in the eastern districts, insist that they are not receiving regular weekly collections any more, with some suggesting the collection has fallen to every two weeks at best.
Bulk waste removal was set to start today, officials said in a release, as they asked residents to place the larger garbage on the road side only on the specified dates for their districts.
For dates and details, see DEH Bulk Waste Removal Campaign Begins
Category: environmental health, Health
Drove out to Rum Point this weekend. Couldn’t believe the amount of garbage by roadside. Fridges, mattresses, old kitchens, washing machines. I could go on and on. DEH what is going on. God help us once the Christmas garbage starts to pile up.
0
0
Why doesn’t DEH partner with the prison and train inmates who will be released within 1-2 years to work the garbage trucks like in other parts of the world?
Only good behaviour inmates could qualify.
1
0
I am so tired of hearing excuses from CIG in general and DEH in particular!
This stinks! I mean that literally!
0
0
Unbelievable!! I was picking up trash at Smith Cove last Sunday and wondered where ALL YOU save the Cove folks were? It takes a village and the government buying the empty lot has NOT improved locals or tourists enjoyment, just another boondoggle, we should have let the low-low density developer build his 16 units, better than same ol CI trash I say!!!
Failed political win= smith cove loss.
0
0
I know I won’t be very popular saying this but Government shouldn’t have done away with payment of garbage collection fees. If every household paid CI$100 a year then there wouldn’t be an issue and the funds could go towards new trucks, staff etc. Happy to pay it as its a necessity.
0
0
Yuck. Even developing countries manage to keep tourist destinations free of garbage.
0
0
Cayman loves its stinky dump so much they’re gonna make it spread out across all the islands. It’s the Mt. Trashmore expansion.
Then you will see the Government rewarding its inept employees once again with more plaques.
0
0
who is responsible for the garbage not being picked up ? Government and yourselves .
When someone is responsible for doing a job / service and they don’t , then go public with your criticism and shame them an disgrace them . If you don’t your service will continue to a disgraceful mess .
This is the only how you gets good service from these kind of Department and Governments.
You can’t sit down with your mouth shut and you shouldn’t.
0
0
And better yet the Government and DEH should be ashamed of themselves for not been able to deliver the service of garbage pick up for the Island. Are they still sending garbage pickup bills? If they are tell them no pickup no pay .
0
0
This is Government problem why it has to make so many excuses is because the Islands has become so populated and Government didn’t plan for the infrastructure demands. But still shame on the Government for destroying the Taxpayers money and not providing the most essential services to the people /Islands.
0
0
Wow, once again many experts on…well…rubbish…and funnily enough these are the ones I believe most.
0
0
I noticed the DEH recently cleared up some huge fly-tips off High Rock Road. I also see the work they do when clearing the roadsides of garbage, all the way to East End. The coast road is beautiful now, and will be for a couple of weeks, until trucks allow stuff to blow off their loads and drivers toss out their lunch bags. Perhaps if we changed our culture and took more pride in our shared environment, the DEH would have a better chance of catching up. I’m not making excuses, but the way the few trash our island is shameful and completely unnecessary.
0
0
Is there such a thing as Fourth World?
0
0
1. EVERY commercial operation should be using a skip not bins. These can be shared across a complex if applicable.
2. EVERY residential complex of >3 units should be using a skip.
3. DoEH should exit the business of skip rental & clearing, grabber truck, etc. Leave this to the several private sector companies offering these services.
4. DoEH should focus their employees, equipment, management of individual household garbage collection and the recycling efforts.
23
1
Clearly you have no idea about garbage collection.
Routine garbage collection needs to be a service totally funded by the government, whether that be collections by the DEH or by private sector firms who are paid a contract fee by the government. Leaving garbage collection to private sector to determine who gets collected, will mean collections won’t be made if residents don’t pay their garbage fees, meaning we are back to the uncollected piles of trash. The non-payment of garbage fees was the issue that prompted government to cease charging residents directly, and instead the govt increased import duty by 2% (this was some years ago).
Promoting skips is fine, but residences and businesses need a place for the skip to go, and a clear route for the truck to access that skip. I think you’ll find that most residences and many business don’t have the space, and to create it, will need to spend heavily.
The current system is in theory fine. Weekly, and better still twice-weekly collections (as it used to be) should be the norm. The DEH just needs to get its act together to keep trucks in order, to keep their staff happy and well paid (would you do their job ?), and to do the great service the public expects and appreciates. And I’m not a government employee.
0
0
6. 3br homes that house 15+ Filipinos should also have skips and not bins. The bags pile high long before collection time and the chickens rip the bags open (if they use bags) and trash goes all over the road. It’s the perfect environment to encourage rats and flies.
0
0
Aside from the poor guys actually collecting the garbage, there are people in the DEH who should be very familiar with bulk management.
14
0
As a former government employee I know that the civil service is many times unfairly targetted. But, it has become painfully obvious that new management is needed in this department. It is asking too much to ask the persons who are preciding over the deterioration of its basic core function to be the ones to precide over fixing it.
17
0
A country is simply judged on it’s appearance by very many people, including the thousands that come here on cruise ships daily. It is time that we took this issue seriously. The “technical issues” which is official speak for BREAKDOWNS are an annual event. Is it that we do not stock the necessary critical spares, do not have efficient purchasing / shipping options, or simply have blown the budget, and do not have the money, OR, we have not got the required mechanics / electricians to keep up with the service work load. None of this is rocket science, but straightforward MANAGEMENT!!!
We look grubby in the mirror!
21
0
Let’s not forget lack of regular maintenance and unqualified heavy equipment drivers.
0
0
The key is a proper preventive maintenance program. Once it is broke it is too late. You can never catch up.
0
0
Sorry, but, why isn’t management over at DEH being held accountable for this?
What happen to the Director for the Department, Mr. Roydell Carter? Why is he so quiet on this topic?
Garbage hasn’t been collected from my neighborhood since November 8th!
27
0
Accountability??? Big Santa Belly Laugh….Ho Ho Ho…you haven’t been here long, have you?
25
1
Trucks are the problem! The bad drivers ruin them and poor guys down there can’t fix um fast enough. Sad.
0
0
You forget that it is the politicians that allocate money to the departments.
When the department runs out if money,it is not the directors fault,but the politicians.
0
0
It is high time government start privatizing many of its services. Then it will be able to fund for more important things (matters of life) – like buying more dump trucks and improving the waste management system 🤛
13
1