Gang rob GT liquor store at gun point

(CNS): Three masked men held up a George Town liquor store on Saturday night, in which shots were fired but no one was injured, police said. Two of the men were armed with guns when the gang burst into the discount liquor store on Smith Road just before 10pm on 30 December. The men demanded cash and fired their weapons before making off in a silver vehicle. Officers are now investigating and anyone with any information is urged to call GTPS at 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS).

Category: Crime, Police