Food bank begins making deliveries

(CNS): Last week the Good Samaritan Food Bank began making its first food deliveries to Meals on Wheels. The food bank is using leftover perishable foods from local supermarkets and restaurants to create meals, which will be passed on to local charities and church organisations, feeding people in need in the community. The warehouse and kitchen on Sleepy Hollow Drive in the industrial area, where the food is being prepared, opened on 14 December, when Progressive Distributors and Foster’s Food Fair made the first deliveries.

The first of its kind in Cayman, the project took much longer than organisers had expected to get off the ground. However, Rev. Charles Boucher, who co-founded the charity with Woody Foster and Reginald “Choppy” Delapenha and is the director of operations, said, “A centralised food bank of this size will help us expand our outreach as we provide emergency food relief to those in need in throughout the island.”

He added that they were “deeply committed to providing nutrition education, and positive programming for youth as well”.

Hoping to address the growing food insecurity that many people face in the Cayman Islands, the food bank will also supply tinned and dry food at the Visitor’s Center.

“We have worked hard to build the first food bank in Grand Cayman, and are looking forward to the year ahead,” the charity stated in its latest newsletter. “Working together will not only greatly reduce the food waste that has such a great impact on our environment, but we will also be advocating for a brighter future for those who are less fortunate.”

As well as Meals on Wheels, the food bank will be working with Feed Our Future and the Needs Assessment Unit to help more than 600 families in need.

To find out how you can help visit The Good Samaritan Food Bank website.

Category: Community, Local News