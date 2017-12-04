Family Centre leads campaign against gender violence

(CNS): The Department of Counselling Services’ Family Resource Centre has begun its annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence campaign, which runs until 10 December, and is calling on people to take part in the Clothesline Project this Wednesday. Health Minister Dwayne Seymour noted that domestic violence spikes in December and the campaign raised awareness of violent crime. Under the theme, “Together we can end gender-based violence in education”, the aim is to build awareness and allow survivors to bear silent witness.

The Clothesline Project offers the opportunity to publicly air the issue of violence in homes and communities. It brings together survivors of all forms of violence or supporters to design t-shirts as a testament to their experience. Recognising that males may also be victims of violence, as witnesses or victims and as children or adults, their participation is also welcomed.

At the start of the campaign, the clotheslines were displayed at the Health Services Authority Women’s Health Centre and at the George Town Post Office. Now they will be exhibited at other district health centres across Grand Cayman until the end of the observance.

The initiative, which has been emulated across the world, is viewed as an effective educational and healing tool.

“The concept works on many levels,” said FRC’s Acting Programmes Coordinator Charmaine Miller. “Survivors of gender-based violence can decorate the t-shirt with words and images that relate to their personal experience of such crimes. They can also use it to come to terms with pent up feelings concerning the crime.

At the same time observers learn more about the ramifications of gender-based violence by looking at the t-shirts. In this manner all concerned can move forward and be better informed about the psychological toll of such crimes.”

Tying in with the displays, the Family Resource Centre will hold a resource session at its offices on North Sound Way on Wednesday, 6 December, 6:00pm to 7.30pm. The session will be for the public to learn more about the resources available to domestic violence survivors. It will be held in partnership with local family welfare agencies including the Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH), the Department of Children and Family Services, and the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre.

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Local News