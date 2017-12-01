Extremely active 2017 hurricane season ranks among worst

(CNS): The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, which ended Thursday, was “an extraordinarily active one”, according to hurricane expert Philip Klotzbach. While Cayman escaped unscathed this season, other Caribbean islands were not so fortunate. Those seriously impacted include Barbuda, which had to be evacuated and is still uninhabitable, Saint Martin, where 90% of the buildings were damaged, Dominica, the US and British Virgin Islands, Cuba and Puerto Rico. Across the Caribbean and mainland USA, over 1,000 people were killed and the storms caused an estimated $360 billion worth of damage.

“While the overall season was very active, what most stood out about 2017 was the record-breaking levels of hurricane activity that occurred during September. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria were the most notable storms of 2017, leaving paths of death and destruction in their wake,” Klotzbach and his colleagues from Colorado University wrote in the end of season round-up.

With 17 named storms, ten became hurricanes and six of those were recorded as major, including Hurricane Irma, which recorded winds of up to 185mph, making it the second-strongest hurricane in the Atlantic Basin in history and the strongest to impact the Leeward Islands. It also set a world record for the longest-lasting and strongest cyclone. Irma maintained an intensity of 160 knots for 37 hours – the longest of any cyclone around the world since records began.

Klotzbach said the season predictions in April underestimated activity in 2017 by a large margin. Later forecasts in July and August pointed to an above-average season but still “considerably underestimated just how active the season was going to be”, he stated in the report.

Nevertheless, officials from NOAA said that their seasonal forecasts were more accurate than ever before during the most active season since 2005. In a release reviewing the 2017 season, NOAA said the National Hurricane Center published “early and reliable forecasts to communities in the path of this year’s storms”. Data shows that the NHC issued forecasts with record-setting accuracy.

The 2017 hurricane season set many records, and nearly all the measurements place the season among the ten worst on record. “This was a hurricane season that wouldn’t quit,” said acting NOAA administrator Timothy Gallaudet. “The season started early with a storm in April and the peak of the season featured an onslaught of ten successive hurricanes. NOAA forecasters rose to this challenge to keep emergency officials and the public aware of anticipated hazards.”

See the full report from Klotzbach and his team here:

Category: Science & Nature, Weather