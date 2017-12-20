Ex-UCCI lecturer charged with child sex crimes

(CNS): A 49-year-old man from West Bay, who was formerly employed at UCCI as a maths lecturer, has been charged with several child sex offences, police said Wednesday. The RCIPS revealed news of the charges after the man appeared in Summary Court, stating that he had been remanded in custody pending a further appearance. The man faces charges of possession of child pornography and indecent images as well as using an ICT service to defraud, abuse, annoy, threaten or harass. Officers from the RCIPS Family Support Unit are continuing to investigate the ongoing case.

CNS understands that this probe began earlier this year and the man was arrested in April. He was suspended from his job at the local university at that time but no other details have been revealed.

Anyone with information that can assist the ongoing inquiry is asked to contact DC Joanna McNiven at 946-9185.

