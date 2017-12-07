EU to outline next step in letter to Cayman

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has just twelve months to address the issues that caused the EU to include this jurisdiction among the 47 on its ‘grey-list’, after it managed to avoid being placed on the black-list of countries that European leaders regard as uncooperative when it comes to financial and tax transparency. According to documents and information coming from the Council of the European Union and other sources Wednesday, Cayman has committed to addressing the question of “real economic activity” and the EU has said it will be sending letters outlining what it wants from the countries it has included on the grey ‘cooperative’ list.

Cayman and five other offshore financial centres (OFCs) have been asked to address the issue of “economic substance” or “substantial presence”, and according to a memo summarizing the process, the country’s progress on what it has agreed to will be assessed throughout next year. Officials said the EU member states had agreed to not black-list jurisdictions if they committed to addressing the deficiencies that were found during the screening process. Instead they were put on a cooperative list but will be monitored to ensure they meet the commitments made.

“These commitments had to be made at high political level …and give a clear domestic timeline for implementing the changes,” the memo stated. Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey the Isle of Man, Jersey and Vanuatu are all listed as having committed to “introduce substance requirements”.

While CNS has struggled to get any comment from the premier or the industry about what this means to the jurisdiction, veteran offshore legal expert and former CIMA board chair, Tim Ridley, was able to shine some light on the issue and offer some advice to government about the situation.

“The devil is in the details and the precise requirements are to be spelled out in a letter to each jurisdiction on the grey-list,” he told CNS. “It is to be hoped that the government will release this letter for consideration and discussion locally. In the meantime, one can surmise that, since the EU would really like Cayman and all OFC’s to sink without trace, it will continue its efforts to achieve this goal. In the vain hope that this outcome will improve their domestic tax revenues.”

Ridley explained that the immediate test for Cayman was to show there is real economic substance to businesses domiciled here.

“Cayman needs to play the long game and play it well,” he said. “Efforts and resources should be devoted to encouraging real business substance here. That simplistically means businesses, ideally the top company in a group whose shares are publicly traded, with real executives, in real offices making real decisions in Cayman.”

He said that could and should be a win-win outcome. “We already see many of the buildings in Cayman with such businesses and there is plenty of space for more to come, and for their top executives to live here. The SEZ (special economic zone) and Cayman Enterprise City have a real role to play in this. And should up their game. Likewise, government needs to streamline the immigration process for these businesses and their top executives. If we achieve progress as outline above, the EU will doubtless continue to quibble. So be it. But Cayman will be in a strong position to ‘grin and bear it’,” Ridley added.

His sentiments were supported by other offshore experts, who are still working in the field and so wanted to remain anonymous. They called on government to be much more transparent about its plans and exactly what they committed to during the recent talks with EU officials. One local representative of the sector urged the government to tell the country what the long-term strategy is regarding the navigation of the choppy global waters, as the industry — the driving force behind our GDP — faces myriad challenges.

But both the government and the offshore sector have remained stubbornly silent about what it means for the Cayman Islands to be placed the grey-list until we address this issue of “substance”, and how that will affect our financial services sector.

Following the publication of the EU Council’s report on Tuesday, CNS tried to get either the offshore sector or Premier Alden McLaughlin to explain what exactly Cayman has committed to and what needs to happen. Instead McLaughlin attacked CNS for not promoting strongly enough the government’s spin that it was not on the black-list, and concluded on the basis of what he considered a negative headline, that staff at this news organisation have an agenda to destroy the country.

McLaughlin refused to outline the commitments Cayman has made or what it can do to address the identified issues in the EU report. He said he was not “in the practice of knowingly showing my hand to my country’s enemies”, as he suggested that Cayman would prevail and survive the continued assaults.

The offshore sector representatives who responded to CNS inquiries directed us to Cayman Finance for comment, and we are still waiting on answers to questions. However, in a short statement yesterday, the non-profit body that represents the financial services industry said it had worked hard with the government to address the concerns the European Union has raised.

“We are at the forefront of regulatory and tax compliance and information exchange. The Cayman Islands meets or exceeds the highest global financial standards, sharing the same OECD rating as many EU Member States. As an early adopter of international best practice in standards for transparency and cross-border cooperation, we will continue to work closely with our colleagues in tax and law enforcement authorities around the world. We are confident that we will be able to address the areas where the EU requires some further clarification.”

In a press release issued later on Tuesday, EU officials confirmed that the next steps in the process involved a letter being sent to all jurisdictions on the EU lists, explaining the decision and what they can do to be de-listed.

“The Commission and Member States (in the Code of Conduct Group) will continue to monitor all jurisdictions closely, to ensure that commitments are fulfilled and to determine whether any other countries should be listed in the future. A first interim progress report should be published by mid-2018.”

Pierre Moscovici, Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, said the EU would keep up the pressure on listed countries to change their ways. Blacklisted jurisdictions will face consequences in the form of dissuasive sanctions, while those that have made commitments must follow-up on them quickly and credibly.

“Promises must be turned into actions. No one must get a free pass,” he said. “Countries that are not on the blacklist will only be fully off the hook once they have fulfilled their commitments.”

