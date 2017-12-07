EU to outline next step in letter to Cayman
(CNS): The Cayman Islands has just twelve months to address the issues that caused the EU to include this jurisdiction among the 47 on its ‘grey-list’, after it managed to avoid being placed on the black-list of countries that European leaders regard as uncooperative when it comes to financial and tax transparency. According to documents and information coming from the Council of the European Union and other sources Wednesday, Cayman has committed to addressing the question of “real economic activity” and the EU has said it will be sending letters outlining what it wants from the countries it has included on the grey ‘cooperative’ list.
Cayman and five other offshore financial centres (OFCs) have been asked to address the issue of “economic substance” or “substantial presence”, and according to a memo summarizing the process, the country’s progress on what it has agreed to will be assessed throughout next year. Officials said the EU member states had agreed to not black-list jurisdictions if they committed to addressing the deficiencies that were found during the screening process. Instead they were put on a cooperative list but will be monitored to ensure they meet the commitments made.
“These commitments had to be made at high political level …and give a clear domestic timeline for implementing the changes,” the memo stated. Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey the Isle of Man, Jersey and Vanuatu are all listed as having committed to “introduce substance requirements”.
While CNS has struggled to get any comment from the premier or the industry about what this means to the jurisdiction, veteran offshore legal expert and former CIMA board chair, Tim Ridley, was able to shine some light on the issue and offer some advice to government about the situation.
“The devil is in the details and the precise requirements are to be spelled out in a letter to each jurisdiction on the grey-list,” he told CNS. “It is to be hoped that the government will release this letter for consideration and discussion locally. In the meantime, one can surmise that, since the EU would really like Cayman and all OFC’s to sink without trace, it will continue its efforts to achieve this goal. In the vain hope that this outcome will improve their domestic tax revenues.”
Ridley explained that the immediate test for Cayman was to show there is real economic substance to businesses domiciled here.
“Cayman needs to play the long game and play it well,” he said. “Efforts and resources should be devoted to encouraging real business substance here. That simplistically means businesses, ideally the top company in a group whose shares are publicly traded, with real executives, in real offices making real decisions in Cayman.”
He said that could and should be a win-win outcome. “We already see many of the buildings in Cayman with such businesses and there is plenty of space for more to come, and for their top executives to live here. The SEZ (special economic zone) and Cayman Enterprise City have a real role to play in this. And should up their game. Likewise, government needs to streamline the immigration process for these businesses and their top executives. If we achieve progress as outline above, the EU will doubtless continue to quibble. So be it. But Cayman will be in a strong position to ‘grin and bear it’,” Ridley added.
His sentiments were supported by other offshore experts, who are still working in the field and so wanted to remain anonymous. They called on government to be much more transparent about its plans and exactly what they committed to during the recent talks with EU officials. One local representative of the sector urged the government to tell the country what the long-term strategy is regarding the navigation of the choppy global waters, as the industry — the driving force behind our GDP — faces myriad challenges.
But both the government and the offshore sector have remained stubbornly silent about what it means for the Cayman Islands to be placed the grey-list until we address this issue of “substance”, and how that will affect our financial services sector.
Following the publication of the EU Council’s report on Tuesday, CNS tried to get either the offshore sector or Premier Alden McLaughlin to explain what exactly Cayman has committed to and what needs to happen. Instead McLaughlin attacked CNS for not promoting strongly enough the government’s spin that it was not on the black-list, and concluded on the basis of what he considered a negative headline, that staff at this news organisation have an agenda to destroy the country.
McLaughlin refused to outline the commitments Cayman has made or what it can do to address the identified issues in the EU report. He said he was not “in the practice of knowingly showing my hand to my country’s enemies”, as he suggested that Cayman would prevail and survive the continued assaults.
The offshore sector representatives who responded to CNS inquiries directed us to Cayman Finance for comment, and we are still waiting on answers to questions. However, in a short statement yesterday, the non-profit body that represents the financial services industry said it had worked hard with the government to address the concerns the European Union has raised.
“We are at the forefront of regulatory and tax compliance and information exchange. The Cayman Islands meets or exceeds the highest global financial standards, sharing the same OECD rating as many EU Member States. As an early adopter of international best practice in standards for transparency and cross-border cooperation, we will continue to work closely with our colleagues in tax and law enforcement authorities around the world. We are confident that we will be able to address the areas where the EU requires some further clarification.”
In a press release issued later on Tuesday, EU officials confirmed that the next steps in the process involved a letter being sent to all jurisdictions on the EU lists, explaining the decision and what they can do to be de-listed.
“The Commission and Member States (in the Code of Conduct Group) will continue to monitor all jurisdictions closely, to ensure that commitments are fulfilled and to determine whether any other countries should be listed in the future. A first interim progress report should be published by mid-2018.”
Pierre Moscovici, Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, said the EU would keep up the pressure on listed countries to change their ways. Blacklisted jurisdictions will face consequences in the form of dissuasive sanctions, while those that have made commitments must follow-up on them quickly and credibly.
“Promises must be turned into actions. No one must get a free pass,” he said. “Countries that are not on the blacklist will only be fully off the hook once they have fulfilled their commitments.”
See new documents from the EU in the CNS Library
Category: Politics
This is not just about Cayman, this is about all BOT’s and they, with the UK need to challenge this in court. The US has already (to my understanding) said “bo**ocks” to this, and so they should. If the US, China and Russia are not on the list, all of whom have serious issues with transparency and dare I say it, Money Laundering, so who then who are the EU going to blacklist? Do they want to just trade with themselves? The fact that those large countries are not on the blacklist will essentially win our court cases for us, as it demonstrates that the list is biased, unfairly drawn up and is mostly about punishing the UK for wishing to leave this kind of BS!!
1
0
I would take the letter from the EU and stamp it “Return to Sender” and just ignore any of their future saber rattling.
1
0
You guys will be fine. The EU is not the whole world. If they black list you, then you withdraw from the tax information agreements you have with them. The threat of that may sober them up. If not, as long as you have free access to UK and US banks, you will be ok.
9
0
Hmmm … the finger pointing has begun 🤔
Just what happened? Was the previous news stories biased? Is CNS sticking to the facts only, reflecting our culture; or, their own culture? Is CNS reporting here taking a side and there is an attempt to sway readers to that side?
Of course, this story and other subjects are very sensitive ones because certain readers can draw negative conclusions about the Cayman Islands and its government. I think it is unavoidable, that you will reactions from government officials.
But (although not my field), as far as I know, professional journalism has a way of outlining the facts just like a Police Constable would outline his facts in his Investigation Journal before the courts. It should be a strick presentation of a contemporaneous timeline of what happened so the public jury can be properly informed and make decisions. Leave, I say, the rest to divine providence.
But CNS, continue with the professional reporting. That is what we need at this time and always👍
13
1
50 shades of grey which one are we?
0
0
Globalization is a bit$h, isn’t it? I would gladly return into 18th century. Nicola Tesla was born too early, for humanity was and still is in its infinite mental stage.
5
2
Shouldn’t the test of substantive economic presence be a parameter of the respective G20 tax code that currently allows this activity? We don’t write their laws and can’t be expected to amend defects in their tax language.
10
1
A “minds and mgmt” component would be bullish for Cayman Islands work permit revenues at least.
4
0
Every single month the EU appears more like Napoleon’s Blockade and Hitler’s European dream come true. It is time to say enough is enough! What are they going to do us? Arrest us? Make the seas dry up?
18
2
This is precisely why we have BREXIT. The EU is about achieving by Deception what Germany failed to do by War.
13
5
The EU with their flatline economies should not be dictating what the rest of the world does financially .
0
0
Shame that the whole point about being an exempt company is that they don’t do substantial business in Cayman. This is a short trip to the black list.
10
2
The EU’s goal is to develop a socialist empire. Anybody outside of it has two choices, be emasculated or seek its patronage.
11
2
Do explain. Did you learn all this from Tinfoil Hat FM?
1
8
So the Premier refused to give a statement to one of the largest news publications on the Islands, because he didn’t like the way they titled or wrote their article? The government has it’s own “news” publications and PR team and ways to release information. (CIGTV and other publications and social media platforms)
CNS how did you not devote an entire article to this? This is in my mind a major statement by the Premier, and a major move in the three dimensional chess game that the CIG seems to be playing with free speech and freedom of the Press. We are one move closer to an authoritarian theocracy when the leader of the Government concerns himself with not getting enough positive praise or a positive slant on what is clearly still a negative story. Being “grey-listed” is only delaying the danger that they have been warning about for ages and pretending this is anything but “kicking the can down the road” on the threat of the potential blacklisting of the jurisdiction would be a monumental mistake.
At this rate soon he’ll be talking about “fake news” and the “establishment” attacking him in the media.
We have already seen how the CIG reacts to news they don’t like whether it is the Speaker’s new veiled threat against the media (most likely cause by the widespread reporting of his little summer incident in the casino) or the CIG arresting, charging & imprisoning artists for obscenity while sponsoring bacchanalian events like Batabano and Pirates week, and now this? Who could forget the CIG’s dispute with the Compass in the past, while some of it was justified it still shows the lengths they will go to, to avoid what they perceive as negative coverage.
Dark days are ahead and it may get worse before it get’s better especially with the egos in the LA and high up in the bureaucracy, or maybe I’ve just read 1984 one too many times?
*1984 is a masterpiece 10/10, would recommend any and everyone to read it*
Just my humble thoughts
Diogenes
10
5
do you have another one of those tin foil hats?
1
1
Get a free one with every purchase of George Orwell’s “1984” <3
You're welcome
Diogenes
0
0
Can anyone tell me how this white, gray or black list affect me as a poor Caymanian in my daily life?
Because if it doesn’t, I say a hell with them!
2
0
You need to get out a little more…
0
0
If asked, I will draw up a set of profane gesture responses to these latest, envious, money-grubbing bullshit demands. The first one will contain a raised middle finger and a widely spread set of butt cheeks. Very widely.
5
3
What have you commited us to now Alden. I guess you will say nothing like the last time when you swore that there would not be any beneficial ownership data base but yet we have one today. SMH
8
3
The Premier Alden knows Cayman is in real trouble. Obviously he has no clue how to control or prevent the inevitable or address the real issues. Cayman needs to devise a comprehensive plan with all stakeholders working in the best interests of Cayman.
Instead of the typical arrogant and paranoid thinking that people are out to get him or he does not need help from those who do not fawn over his every thought and action now is the time for mature leadership.
It will take the country being united and all stakeholders working towards a common purpose to prevent the destruction of Cayman’s financial services industry and its main economic driver by those foreign entities who envy our success.
8
2
Yep…that about sums it up! Unfortunately the LA is more full of egos than humble effective statesmanship!
0
1