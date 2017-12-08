English test backlog stops seasonal workers

(CNS): The Department of Immigration says it is doing all it can to address a backlog of applications for English tests that is causing problems in the tourism sector. A number of local employers in the hospitality sector have told CNS that staff they need to cover the busy holiday season cannot get their permits confirmed because the test sittings are backed up. In response to enquiries by CNS, immigration officials confirmed that there has been a recent influx of applications for the English Language Testing (ELT) and a backlog has developed, but the department is re-directing resources to tackle it.

“We have seen an increase in the overall number of work permits, along with an increase in compliance checks for persons renewing work permits,” Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith said, noting that DOI staff are currently conducting the tests four days a week, administering between 12 to 16 tests each day.

“We have two staff members who are committed to overseeing the ELT process, and we are seeking to allocate additional resources to ensure our commitment to customer satisfaction is met on a daily basis,” he added.

Smith said the department understands the implications for employers and was actively working to increase resources and reduce delays.

Employers have told CNS that they have staff members that they need on the job right now to meet their business needs, but before they can work they must sit the test and are being told that they cannot do so until January.

In response to CNS enquiries, Smith said the department was continuing to book people in for the free testing service, but did not indicate if the department would be able to catch up and eliminate the delays in time for holiday staff to be on the job before Christmas.



Officials told CNS that the delays are not because a number immigration staff members are currently on required leave. The department has been plagued this year by an increase in staff members who have been suspended, some as a result of alleged involvement in a corruption scandal relating to the permanent residency culture test. The DOI has said that none of the immigration employees on required leave, for whatever reason, are involved in the ELT.

The backlog appears to be down to an increase in permit applications for staff from non-English speaking nations.

To avoid delays, employers can arrange for staff coming to Cayman to get tested at accredited centres in their home nations before they arrive.

“An alternative to being tested in Grand Cayman is that the Department will accept ELT test scores from overseas tests centres, namely, International English Language Testing Systems (IELTS) and Test of English for English International Communication (TOEIC),” Smith said.

