(CNS): Police have removed an undisclosed quantity of ganja from the beach on Little Cayman for destruction after a parcel of drugs washed ashore last Saturday evening, 23 December. The RCIPS said that a member of the public informed police on the Sister Island of the discovery along the shore and it was handed over to police. The police helicopter has conducted sea and shoreline checks since the recovery of the parcel, but no further drugs have been found.

Category: Crime, Police