Drug smugglers working over holidays

(CNS): Three men are set to appear in court Wednesday after two separate incidents relating to drug smuggling around Grand Cayman. On Saturday, 23 December, officers from the RCIPS marine and air units intercepted a suspect blue and white drug canoe and seized an undisclosed quantity of ganja. Then on Christmas Eve a masked man armed with a machete collected drugs that had washed up near a resort in East End, threatening the staff that tried to stop him. Some of what turned out to be cocaine was left behind and recovered by police.

Police said they were not able to confirm if the cases, which happened around 38 hours apart, are related.

The canoe was tracked and intercepted at around 2:30am Saturday, 23 December, by the Joint Marine and Air Operations Units in local waters. Two men on board were arrested and ganja seized from the vessel.

Air and water checks were carried out later to look for other drug packages that police suspected may have been dumped overboard, but nothing else was found. A 48-year-old man from George Town was later charged with the importation of ganja and human smuggling; and a 26-year-old Jamaican man was charged with drug offences and illegal landing.

Then, at around 4:30pm on Sunday, 24 December, police received a report of drugs washed ashore near a resort in East End. Before police arrived, a man carrying a machete with his face covered came to the beach area of the resort, confronted staff, and made off with some of the drugs in a brown car. As some of the haul was left on the beach when they arrived, officers determined the drugs to be cocaine.

Following inquiries, a 35-year-old man from North Side was arrested later that night in connection with the incident. He has now been charged with robbery, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and possession of an offensive weapon.

All three men were expected to appear before a magistrate today.

