Customs urge registration, while port makes collection call

(CNS): As the Christmas holidays approach, the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands is reminding people that cargo collections from the warehouse must be done in a timely manner, so as to not impact safe and efficient operations. Officials are requesting that car importers in particular collect vehicles without delay and warned that additional storage charges will be applied to all cargo not collected within five working days. Meanwhile, the customs department is urging businesses to register as recognised traders to help speed up the process.

Officials stated that the early glitches with the new IT platform have been fixed and customs has processed over 300 declarations since the start of November, when the system went live.

So far, over 600 importers have been registered and verified as recognised traders with customs and this amount is increasing daily, the department said.

In response to an article in the local media in which a representative of Cox Lumber complained about the new system, customs said they had not received any application from that company or their agent.

“This means they are not using our Customs Online Portal (COLS) to submit any declarations to customs,” the department stated. “Currently, Cox Lumber Company uses a customs broker agency that submits, on their behalf, hardcopy declarations that take a longer time to process through our legacy systems.”

